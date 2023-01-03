Submit Release
MassDOT Launching 2023 Massachusetts Freight Plan Process 

Boston The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it is launching the 2023 Massachusetts Freight Plan Process.  Two public meetings will be held soon, a Freight Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, January 10, at 11 a.m., and a public information meeting on Thursday, January 12, at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held virtually and recordings will be available on the MassDOT website. 

At the meetings, the study team will review the 2017 Freight Plan, provide an overview of the planning process, and engage attendees in a discussion of the vision and goals for the Massachusetts Freight Plan.  The Plan is a document that will define short and long-term vision for the freight system in the Commonwealth, and includes air, rail, truck, maritime, and multimodal transportation. 

Zoom webinar registration links are available for both meetings at the link below.

For more information, please visit the Freight Plan website: https://www.mass.gov/service-details/freight-plan

