DATCP Provides Resources for Farmers Seeking New Careers, Off-Farm Employment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 3, 2023

Contact: Caleb Kulich, Public Information Officer, (608) 621-1290, caleb.kulich@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) makes resources available to farmers who are transitioning to a new career or seeking off-farm employment, including a new job-hunting workbook.

The free, self-paced workbook for farmers includes information on setting goals, identifying transferable skills, searching for jobs, resume and cover letter writing, and interviewing skills. The workbook is ava​ilable on DATCP's website. Printed copies can be requested by contacting the Farm Center at (800) 942-2474 or farmcenter@wisconsin.gov.

“Farmers are known for being disciplined, effectively solving problems, and their tremendous work ethic, which are qualities coveted by employers," said DATCP's Farm Center Supervisor Dan Bauer. “This step-by-step guide was written with Wisconsin farmers in mind. It will help farmers identify and market skills that make them valuable, and set themselves up for a successful career search."

In addition to the workbook, the Farm Center offers transition planning services, including assistance with goal setting, analyzing farm viability, reviewing plans, mitigating risk, and implementing strategies. For more information, visit farmcenter.wi.gov.

About the Farm Center

Since the mid-1980s, the Farm Center has provided Wisconsin farmers with a variety of services, including financial consulting, transition planning, conflict mediation, veterinary analysis, and veteran farmer assistance.

The Farm Center also connects farmers to mental health resources through several initiatives, including the 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline (888-901-2558), tele-counseling services, counseling vouchers, online farmer support groups, the Rural Realities podcast, and other new educational efforts. These programs were funded through Governor Tony Evers' 2019-21 and 2021-23 biennial budgets.

For more information, visit farmcenter.wi.gov or contact the Farm Center at (800) 942-2474 or farmcenter@wisconsin.gov.

###



Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​