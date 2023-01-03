LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER HOSTS FREE LECTURE BY PLANT-BASED FOOD STAR CHEF AJ
Attend a free Lifestyle as Medicine lecture with food expert Chef AJ. Learn how to lose weight while eating healthy, satiating foods without counting calories.ROCHESTER, NY, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), as part of its long-running Lifestyle as Medicine lecture series, will host the plant-based food and diet luminary, Chef AJ, as its first speaker in the new year 2023. Chef AJ, a food addiction and weight loss expert, is the host of ‘Chef AJ Live’ on YouTube and Healthy Living with Chef AJ on Foody TV. Chef AJ is author of the best selling books Unprocessed (with Glen Merzer) (10th anniversary edition, 2022) and The Secrets to Ultimate Weight Loss (2018).
Chef AJ will present “Eat Up, Slim Down, and Get Healthy” via Zoom on Tuesday January 10, at 7:30 ET. Registration for this free event is open to the public on RLMI’s website, along with other programs and events. For access to previously recorded lectures, visit RLMI’s YouTube Channel.
ABOUT CHEF AJ
Chef AJ has been devoted to a plant-based diet for over 43 years. A chef, culinary instructor, and professional speaker, she was the host of the television series Healthy Living with Chef AJ which airs on Foody TV. Chef AJ is the author of the popular book Unprocessed: How to Achieve Vibrant Health and Your Ideal Weight , now available in its 10th anniversary edition, which chronicles her journey from an obese junk-food vegan to plant-based expert. She is also author of the bestselling book The Secrets to Ultimate Weight Loss: A Revolutionary Approach to Conquer Cravings, Overcome Food Addiction and Lose Weight Without Going Hungry.
Chef AJ is the creator of the Ultimate Weight Loss Program, which has helped hundreds of people achieve the health and the body that they deserve, and likes to say that her IQ is higher than her cholesterol. In 2018 she was inducted into the Vegetarian Hall of Fame.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and two longer programs, the Lift Project and Pivio (formerly Complete Health Improvement Program/CHIP), all certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed.
