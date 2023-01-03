New Cancer Care Facility Opens in Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY January 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the fastest-growing community oncology practices in the nation, today announced the opening of a new comprehensive cancer care practice in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn in collaboration with Memorial Medical Care, PC (MMC), a practice of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) physicians. The nearly 39,000- square-foot facility, which was recently renovated to welcome new patients, will increase access to a wide range of health services for the community-at-large. Care will be provided by a multidisciplinary team of specialists who utilize a collaborative patient care model resulting in personalized care with the goal of delivering the best possible outcomes. The new location opened for patient care on January 2, 2023.

The space will also house a physician practice operated by Memorial Medical Care, PC (MMC), a practice of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) physicians. Through this unique collaboration and deepening of engagement with the Brooklyn community, people who require more complex cancer care, such as surgery, will also have access to care at MSK’s main hospital in Manhattan and through MSK’s network of outpatient locations, including in Downtown Brooklyn. MMC’s physician practice is scheduled to open for patient care on January 23, 2023.

Conveniently located at 2236 Nostrand Avenue, at the intersection of Flatbush and Nostrand Avenues (near Brooklyn College), the location will include physician practice offices, the most advanced imaging capabilities and provide patients with access to state-of-the-art therapies and cutting-edge cancer clinical trials.

“Our innovative collaboration will give area residents the best of both worlds — world-class cancer care overseen by some of the best cancer centers in the country, all available closer to home in a comfortable setting,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “We are excited to open our doors in this community which has such great culture and diversity, as well as opportunities to make a positive impact.”

NYCBS physicians practicing in Brooklyn include Medical Oncologists Dr. Maxim Shulimovich, Dr. Ramsey Asmar, Dr. Adam Hines, and Dr. Vernon Wu, Radiation Oncologists Dr. Talha Shaikh, Dr. Joseph Safdieh, and Radiologist Dr. Stacey Gandhi.

To make an appointment with an NYCBS provider, please call 718-406-9454 or visit nycancer.com.

To make an appointment with an MMC provider, please call 833-203-8007.

To learn more, visit www.mskcc.org/locations/directory/memorial-medical-care-pc.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.

