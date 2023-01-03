Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hat for Smokers (NAM-246)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I wanted to create a new hat to increase convenience for smokers," said an inventor, from Bellevue, Tenn., "so I invented ROLLIN' HATS. My design would eliminate the need for a smoker to search for a flat surface on which to roll his cigarettes."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified hat for individuals who roll tobacco or marijuana cigarettes. In doing so, it ensures that a convenient rolling tray is readily available if needed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance style. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who roll tobacco or marijuana cigarettes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

