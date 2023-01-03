TSI Touch Names John Przybylinski as President
UNIONTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSI Touch is pleased to announce the appointment of John Przybylinski as President, effective January 1, 2023. His predecessor, Gary Mundrake, will move into a new role as the company’s Chief Technology Officer.
John brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the touchscreen industry, having previously served as manager of the Trident Systems Commercial Products Group (CPG) beginning in 2005. Trident Systems CPG would eventually become TSI Touch in 2011, where John has served as General Manager since. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the company's strategic initiatives as well as overseeing the daily operations of the business.
Gary Mundrake said, "I am thrilled to pass the torch to John as I move into my new role as Chief Technology Officer. John’s leadership and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow and thrive. I have no doubt that he will be a driving force in helping us achieve our goals."
“It’s an honor to assume the role of company President at such a respected and successful company like TSI Touch.” Przybylinski added, “I am looking forward to working with our talented team and contributing to the company's continued growth and success."
Mr. Przybylinski received degrees in both Business Marketing as well as Management from Davis & Elkins College in 1994. In 1998 he moved to Western Pennsylvania to raise his family, where he worked for UPS as a Senior Account Manager before joining Trident Systems and TSI Touch.
###
About TSI Touch
TSI Touch strives to touch the world through visual technology. An employee-owned company, TSI Touch is a leading manufacturer of touchscreen and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays ranging in size from 10.4” LCD screens to LED video walls extending over 500” in diagonal. The company is dedicated to consistently providing customers with high-quality and cost-effective interactive solutions for their specific needs. While TSI Touch has the capability to serve many industries, the majority of the company’s business is focused in the Digital Signage, Retail, Transit, Hospitality, Higher Education, and Medical markets.
To learn more, visit tsitouch.com
Tifanie Tiberio
John brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the touchscreen industry, having previously served as manager of the Trident Systems Commercial Products Group (CPG) beginning in 2005. Trident Systems CPG would eventually become TSI Touch in 2011, where John has served as General Manager since. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the company's strategic initiatives as well as overseeing the daily operations of the business.
Gary Mundrake said, "I am thrilled to pass the torch to John as I move into my new role as Chief Technology Officer. John’s leadership and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow and thrive. I have no doubt that he will be a driving force in helping us achieve our goals."
“It’s an honor to assume the role of company President at such a respected and successful company like TSI Touch.” Przybylinski added, “I am looking forward to working with our talented team and contributing to the company's continued growth and success."
Mr. Przybylinski received degrees in both Business Marketing as well as Management from Davis & Elkins College in 1994. In 1998 he moved to Western Pennsylvania to raise his family, where he worked for UPS as a Senior Account Manager before joining Trident Systems and TSI Touch.
###
About TSI Touch
TSI Touch strives to touch the world through visual technology. An employee-owned company, TSI Touch is a leading manufacturer of touchscreen and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays ranging in size from 10.4” LCD screens to LED video walls extending over 500” in diagonal. The company is dedicated to consistently providing customers with high-quality and cost-effective interactive solutions for their specific needs. While TSI Touch has the capability to serve many industries, the majority of the company’s business is focused in the Digital Signage, Retail, Transit, Hospitality, Higher Education, and Medical markets.
To learn more, visit tsitouch.com
Tifanie Tiberio
TSI Touch
+1 4123904860
email us here