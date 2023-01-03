Meerkat Village Wins $100k Award in UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge
Dr. Crystal Morrison, Meerkat Village co-founder and CEO (center) with children Zoe and Fikru (left) and husband Dr. Justin Bohn (right)
Meerkat Village receives award for innovative SaaS platform designed to improve outcomes for children with special needs like Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD.
Meerkat Village leverages technology to dramatically improve outcomes for children with special needs by building collaboration and communication among their caregivers. The new platform addresses a significant challenge that millions of parents, guardians and caregivers face daily. “Parents supporting children living with mental, behavior or developmental disorders often feel powerless, overwhelmed, and exhausted while trying to keep all their child’s providers and caregivers on the same page,” Dr. Morrison said. “Significant health care disparities, which we know exist, can further compound these feelings. I know these challenges personally because I’ve lived them as a parent and as a child with mental health struggles.”
Along with their UpPrize win, Meerkat Village just launched their new website and platform on the App Store and Google Play. The app can be downloaded by parents and guardians with a free 30-day trial. Later this year, Meerkat Village will be adding features for organizations and offering bulk village sales.
Meerkat Village is a for-profit, social enterprise company partnered with the Project 10K tech ecosystem. Project 10K is dedicated to democratizing the tech industry and provides the engine and infrastructure necessary to build and scale successful tech companies with committed, driven founders from all backgrounds.
The UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge was developed to bridge the gap between the nonprofit and entrepreneurial communities as well as to increase the number of impactful technology-based solutions targeted to address critical social challenges. Since its launch in 2015, UpPrize has allocated more than $2.5 million in investments, grants and technical assistance to winners and finalists
