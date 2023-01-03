Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,702 in the last 365 days.

Meerkat Village Wins $100k Award in UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge

Dr. Crystal Morrison, Meerkat Village co-founder and CEO, stands in the center holding oversized UpPrize award check for $100,000. She stands with her 13 yr old daughter Zoe and 17 yr old son Fikru (on the left in the picture) and her husband Dr. Justin

Dr. Crystal Morrison, Meerkat Village co-founder and CEO (center) with children Zoe and Fikru (left) and husband Dr. Justin Bohn (right)

Dr. Crystal Morrison, Meerkat Village co-founder and CEO, stands on stage at clear podium with microphone and in front of orange UpPrize backdrop.

Dr. Crystal Morrison, Meerkat Village co-founder and CEO, delivers pitch on the award-winning Meerkat Village technology platform.

Meerkat Village receives award for innovative SaaS platform designed to improve outcomes for children with special needs like Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD.

This award validates our vision and the impact Meerkat Village will have on generations to come.”
— Dr. Crystal Morrison
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meerkat Village recently won $100,000 in the UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge competition, funded by the BNY Mellon Foundation. The 2022 UpPrize challenge focused on solutions that address racial and economic justice and fosters stronger diversity, equity, and inclusion in tech. Being recognized by UpPrize is a very special honor because co-founders, Dr. Crystal Morrison and Dan Richason met at an UpPrize information session in 2018. “Dan and I have relentless commitment to serving children and families and have worked together for over 4 years to bring Meerkat Village to life. This award validates our vision and the impact Meerkat Village will have on generations to come,” says Dr. Morrison.

Meerkat Village leverages technology to dramatically improve outcomes for children with special needs by building collaboration and communication among their caregivers. The new platform addresses a significant challenge that millions of parents, guardians and caregivers face daily. “Parents supporting children living with mental, behavior or developmental disorders often feel powerless, overwhelmed, and exhausted while trying to keep all their child’s providers and caregivers on the same page,” Dr. Morrison said. “Significant health care disparities, which we know exist, can further compound these feelings. I know these challenges personally because I’ve lived them as a parent and as a child with mental health struggles.”

Along with their UpPrize win, Meerkat Village just launched their new website and platform on the App Store and Google Play. The app can be downloaded by parents and guardians with a free 30-day trial. Later this year, Meerkat Village will be adding features for organizations and offering bulk village sales.

Meerkat Village is a for-profit, social enterprise company partnered with the Project 10K tech ecosystem. Project 10K is dedicated to democratizing the tech industry and provides the engine and infrastructure necessary to build and scale successful tech companies with committed, driven founders from all backgrounds.

The UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge was developed to bridge the gap between the nonprofit and entrepreneurial communities as well as to increase the number of impactful technology-based solutions targeted to address critical social challenges. Since its launch in 2015, UpPrize has allocated more than $2.5 million in investments, grants and technical assistance to winners and finalists

Photos by Ya Momz House, Inc.

Crystal G Morrison
Meerkat Village
cmorrison@meerkatvillage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

Meerkat Village explainer video describing platform and functions.

You just read:

Meerkat Village Wins $100k Award in UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.