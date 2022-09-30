Meerkat Village is a Top 10 Semifinalist in UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge
Meerkat Village is a semifinalist in the UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge, a competition focused on solutions that address racial and economic justice.
Our goal is to reduce disparities in children’s health, including mental health, and improve outcomes for children independent of their race, gender, ethnicity, location or socioeconomic status.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meerkat Village, a Pittsburgh-based tech company, was recently recognized as a top 10 semifinalist in the UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge competition, funded by the BNY Mellon Foundation. The 2022 UpPrize challenge focuses on solutions that address racial and economic justice and fosters stronger diversity, equity, and inclusion in tech.
— Dr. Crystal Morrison
Meerkat Village leverages technology to dramatically improve outcomes for children with special needs by building collaboration and communication among their caregivers. Meerkat Village empowers parents and ignites the collective power of natural and professional supports surrounding children. “We’ve all heard the African proverb that it takes a village to raise children. The new Meerkat Village app empowers the adults surrounding a child and enables them to be more efficient, effective and truly work as a team,” says Dr. Crystal Morrison, co-founder and CEO of Meerkat Village. Being recognized by UpPrize is a very special honor because Morrison and co-founder Dan Richason met at an UpPrize information session in 2018. “Meerkat Village embodies the spirit of UpPrize and the 2022 focus on racial and economic justice,” says Dr. Morrison. She continues, “Our goal is to reduce disparities in children’s health, including mental health, and improve outcomes for children independent of their race, gender, ethnicity, location or socioeconomic status. Our hope is that building and sustaining high quality, accessible care for children will also reduce disparities in other health, social, economic and justice systems.” Meerkat Village will launch their new app with improved engagement and functionality in early October.
Meerkat Village is a for-profit, social enterprise company partnered with the Project 10K tech ecosystem. Project 10K is dedicated to democratizing the tech industry and provides the engine and infrastructure necessary to build and scale successful tech companies with committed, driven founders from all backgrounds.
The UpPrize Social Innovation Challenge was developed to bridge the gap between the nonprofit and entrepreneurial communities as well as to increase the number of impactful technology-based solutions targeted to address critical social challenges. Since its launch in 2015, UpPrize has allocated more than $2.5 million in investments, grants and technical assistance to winners and finalists. The top 3 UpPrize awards for 2022 will be announced at the end of November.
Meerkat Village explainer video describing platform and functions.