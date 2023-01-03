Mext B2B Metaverse announces Smart Payment & Identification to explore the Trends and Innovations in 2023
We organize this livestream to bring together big players in the Smart Payment & Identification and share on Smart Payment & Identification TRENDS IN 2023.
We are delighted to host Smart Payment & Identification, which is the first event of 2023. This event in the Metaverse is also a great opportunity to network, build relationships, find partners…”PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse announces Smart Payment & Identification to explore the Smart Payment & Identification Trends and Innovations in 2023.
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext
Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Smart Payment & Identification livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Smart Payment & Identification ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2023 for Smart Payment & Identification.
The way that we pay has undergone several changes during the last decade driven by the rising adoption of Smartphones, digitalization boosted recently with COVID crisis, government initiatives AND new Tech capabilities & innovation with biometrics, Blockchain, AI/ML, 5G and IoT devices to improve security and customer experience as well as to create new ways to pay. In livestream day, we will develop around latest trends and innovations for Smart Payment market: Payment cards transformations, Contactless, Biometrics & NFC and mobile payment deployments.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in Smart Payment & Identification development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive to Smart Payment & Identification.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Smart Payment & Identification industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :
“We are delighted to host Smart Payment & Identification Livestream Day, which is the first event of 2023, with outstanding experts. This event in the Metaverse is a great opportunity for the public to learn more about this field, and to network, build relationships, find partners..."
@Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo
Mext is the metaverse platform to make it easy for B2B companies to enter and take advantage of the metaverse era. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform, powered by AI, to manage company’s ecosystem and offer to its customers and employees immersive and intelligent B2B experiences enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, learn, collaborate, exhibit & showcase products and digital twins, organize events, transact, achieve profitable deals, and learn from interactions.
[Mext Metaverse Teaser] Smart Payment & Identification Day - Livestream Jan 11, 2023