HOME RUN FRANCHISING LAUNCHES OWNERSHIP INCENTIVE PROGRAM FOR TITUS CENTER FOR FRANCHISING GRADUATES

Home Run Franchising, franchisor of four service franchise brands, launched a new incentive program for graduates of the PBA Titus Center for FranchisingFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach Atlantic business program is creating new generation of franchise owners
Home Run Franchising, a Nashville based franchisor of four home service franchise brands, launched a new incentive program for graduates of the Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, FL.
The new Home Run Franchise Incentive Program awards a franchise unit to any qualifying graduate of the Titus Center for Franchising program at Palm Beach Atlantic University
The incentive program awards a single unit franchise to any graduate who qualifies and displays the passion and drive to own and operate a service franchise. Recipients do not pay the initial franchise fee, making franchise ownership possible for most graduates by steeply reducing the initial investment needed to start.
Home Run Franchises was founded by Thomas Scott, a career franchisor and franchise industry supplier who has helped over 12,000 people open franchises and has helped grow over 380 franchise systems spanning over 25 years. Scott founded seven franchise brands and his Home Run Franchising brands specifically target young, Generation Z franchise owners. Scott is on the Advisory Board for the Titus Center.
Home Run Franchises founder Thomas Scott meeting with and speaking to students from the Palm Beach Atlantic Titus Center for Franchising classes
“We believe Generation Z entrepreneurs make the perfect franchise owner and they bring a unique set of skills and drive to the table,” said Scott. “Unfortunately, many franchise companies dismiss these young entrepreneurs, mistakenly thinking they lack skills or financial means. Our incentive program allows young entrepreneurs to get started in a life-long career of franchise ownership starting at an early age.”The Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University, the only academic center of its kind in Florida, offers academic coursework, internships, job shadowing and training at area franchises. The Center, based in the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. School of Business, was established in 2016 through a gift from Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group. Dr. John P. Hayes is the Center’s director. The program is dedicated to education about franchising and improving the industry through education and positive exposure to the rapidly growing franchise industry.
The highly ranked program is growing exponentially and is attracting students from all over the country who see the franchise industry as a unique was to blend corporate and entrepreneurial career goals.
“The students who are graduating are top-notch and will pioneer the next two decades of growth in franchising. We’re excited to help professionally develop as many of these students as we can through our new incentive program – it is a unique opportunity that offers a great head start in our industry,” said Scott.
Home Run Franchises is the franchisor of The Lighting Squad, a handyman electric franchise, Up Closets, a custom closet franchise, Dryer Vent Superheroes, a dryer vent cleaning business and Lifestyle Window Films, an architectural window tinting franchise.
