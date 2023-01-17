Franchise Development Agency Brand Journalists Announces Jack Monson as CEO
Nashville, TN – Top-rated franchise development and marketing firm Brand Journalists is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Monson as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1.
Monson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having previously held leadership positions at multiple marketing firms and hosting the industry-leading podcast, Social Geek.
"Franchising is surging in growth and we are at the forefront," said Thomas Scott, founder of Brand Journalists. "We are thrilled to appoint Jack Monson as our new CEO. His experience, vision, and relationships in the franchise industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate how brands are built. More people will potentially purchase franchises in 2023 and 2024 than have in the entire history of franchising and we are well positioned to drive this growth for our clients."
Monson said, "I am honored to be joining Brand Journalists at such an exciting time in franchising. 2023 is going to be a BIG year for franchise development growth, so I’m thrilled to be joining the agency that is leading the industry in lead generation. This team is the best at finding the franchise candidates most likely to succeed via great storytelling on video, websites, social media, and now: podcasts!
‘I’m also pleased to share that Peter Cole is promoted to Chief Operating Officer effective immediately,” Monson added. “Peter knows more about fran dev websites than anyone I know. More big team announcements are coming soon to build on the talented group of storytellers Thomas Scott has assembled.”
Jack Monson holds a BA in Communications from Northern Illinois University and brings a diverse background in marketing, sales, and franchising. He is active in the International Franchise Association as a member of the Supplier Forum Advisory Board and the host of the IFA Franchise Voice podcast.
About Brand Journalists: Since 2008, Brand Journalists has led the industry in franchise development services including franchise lead generation, award-winning recruitment websites, storytelling video and a wide range of development consulting. Entrepreneur magazine ranked Brand Journalists as a top industry supplier four years in a row, and the company built more award-winning franchise websites than all other suppliers combined. Brand Journalists has helped grow over 400 franchise systems, working with development teams to recruit over 12,000 new franchisees using a unique approach to marketing and recruitment that uses storytelling to engage potential buyers and convert them into top-performing franchisees.
To learn more about Brand Journalists, visit their website at www.brandjournalists.com.
