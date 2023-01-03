Outsight Appoints New US Sales Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Ehrsam, one of the most recognized leaders in the 3D LiDAR market, has joined Outsight, a leader in LiDAR software solutions, in the position of US Sales Director.
Mr. Ehrsam brings more than 10 years of expertise in the LiDAR industry, including ST Micro, Innovusion and recently as a former Sales Director at Quanergy, a pioneer in LiDAR-based People Flow monitoring solutions.
In his new role at Outsight he will expand the deployment of LiDAR Software solutions in People Flow applications in Airports, Security and Smart City markets.
Thanks to Outsight's unique position as a Software Pure Player, Mr. Ehrsam will work with various hardware manufacturers in order to provide the best solution for customers, who frequently need the flexibility and the combination of products from different hardware suppliers.
Cédric Hutchings, co-founder and CEO at Outsight, welcomed Mr. Ehrsam: "The market for monitoring people and infrastructure with LiDAR is quickly growing, and Steve's experience cultivating relationships in the sector over a long period of time fits perfectly with the leading position of Outsight as a Sensor-Agnostic Pure Software player."
About Outsight
Outsight develops real-time 3D Lidar software solutions. The company’s mission is to make lidar-based Spatial Intelligence plug and play, ensuring it’s accessible to application developers in every market. Compatible with any lidar device, Outsight’s pre-processing software capabilities allow Smart Machines and Smart Cities to gain an unprecedented level of understanding of their environment. Accelerating the adoption of lidar technology with easy-to-use, scalable software will lead to the creation of transformative products and solutions that will make the world smarter and safer.
Media Contacts Outsight
Jean-François Kitten +33 (0)6 11 29 30 28 jf@licencek.com
Anna Azarova +33 (0)7 49 29 51 04 a.azarova@licencek.com
Avtansh Behal +33 (0)7 69 53 08 25 a.behal@licencek.com
Jean-François Kitten
