Equine Collaborative International Begins 2023 With Their Winter Webinar Series January 5th

Webinar attendance fees for the complete series benefit the ECI annual youth scholarship program.

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A very diverse group of horse people with common ambitions to foster cooperation and promote education in the horse community started Equine Collaborative International, ECI, in 2019. ECI includes every discipline and interest. The organization seeks to share beneficial information between the disciplines for the benefit of all horse persons, horse related businesses and the horses.

The pandemic put a stop to ECI’s in-person events, and the door opened to the creation of the educational webinar platform. Their webinar forum expanded ECI’s ability to reach a much larger number of interested parties. It offers faster and more complete communication of ideas and information.

Equine Collaborative International, ECI, will hold its first Winter Webinar Zoom event on January 5, 2023. The conference call begins at 7:00 PM EST. The full series schedule is below.

January 5th

Equine Advocacy 2023

Speaker: Scott Beckstead

January 9th

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Influence on the Equine

Speakers: Marty Irby and Monty Roberts

January 19th

Holistics for Horses

Speaker: Jordon Stanton

February 2nd

Equine Art and Its Impact on Equine Advocacy

Speakers: Jim Brown, Veryl Goodnight, Chad Hanson and James Anaquad Kleinert

February 16th

Fear After a Mishap With a Horse – How it Affects the Horse and You

Speaker: Gail Pearles

March 2nd

Equine Assisted Therapy

Speaker: Britta Hesla

March 16th

Kids Helping Kids

Grand Valley Horse Rescue Youth Members

Register at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ECI2021. State which session you are registering for and include your email address in the message. ECI will send participants the sign in link.

Barbara Moore, ECI Vice President and Editor of Groundwork, their quarterly publication, made an important announcement on January 1st. She reported the Wild for Life Foundation, WFL Humanion Films and Equine Collaborative International are teaming up for the horses. Katia Louise, Wild For Life Foundation President, WFL Humanion Films Director, and the SAVING AMERICA'S HORSES A NATION BETRAYED Filmmaker commented, “We are honored to welcome ECI as a new member organization to the International Saving America's Horses Coalition. It thrills us to have the support of ECI and work together with them on behalf of the horses and burros. We are looking forward to presenting a whole new level of educational events with ECI, geared toward raising the bar beginning in 2023, for both advocates and people from all walks of life”.

Barbara said, "Cooperation is a cornerstone of ECI’s mission. The film, SAVING AMERICA'S HORSES A NATION BETRAYED, is masterfully and comprehensively done; beautiful, inspiring and heartbreaking in its reality. We are very excited to promote this life-changing, life-saving work.”

The ECI Board of Directors keeps the membership dues low, and even lower for youth, in order to make ECI accessible for everyone on a horsemanship journey. They dedicate funds that come in from membership and fundraisers to their annual scholarship program, the production of Groundwork (the ECI quarterly newsletter/magazine) and the year-round webinars. http://www.equinecollaborativeinternational.org/newsletter.html

Find additional registration information in the graphic design of this article. Register early for the series. First session is January 5th.

Website: www.equinecollaborative.org

e-mail: 411eci@gmail.com

America Equine Awareness provided this news piece.