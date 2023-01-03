Submit Release
Hila Lamm to join Innovesta as Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

Hila joins Innovesta to propel it's surge forward as the pioneer and the strongest player in the conduct intelligence realm.

I am thrilled to be joining a company that I know will bring good to the world, all while creating value to investors and customers”
— Hila Lamm

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Innovesta team is excited to announce a new addition to the team, Hila Lamm, who joins Yali Harari, CEO, as co-founder and Innovesta’s Chief Product Officer. Hila is joining at a crucial time for Innovesta, a time where Innovesta is surging forward as the pioneer and the strongest player in the conduct intelligence realm.

Hila has extensive product and strategy experience, she spearheaded strategy, product and GTM in leading companies such as NICE and ExLibris, Firefly ai and SysAid. Hila’s experience focuses on AI, machine learning and advanced analytics applications. Hila has an impressive record of generating growth with innovations, transforming concepts into reality and driving rapid groundbreaking change. Hila’s personal principals align with those of innovestas’ as she believes in creating value. For customers, investors and colleagues.

Hila’s life motto is to do what you love, and she lives by these words. She is passionate about people, diversity and doing good. “I am thrilled to be joining a company that I know will bring good to the world, all while creating value to investors and customers,” said Hila.

Yali Harari, CEO and founder maintained “we believe that those companies that do good will ultimately be the ones who win. That maximizing shareholder value and upholding shareholder’s values will increasingly become one and the same. I am excited that Hila, who has an amazing record in transforming concepts and vision to everyday AI technology is joining us to make this vision a reality”

About Innovesta:

Innovesta is the pioneer of Conduct Intelligence – a revolutionary way for investors to see how companies truly behave, beyond just what they claim. This enables investors to ensure their investments align with their values, while ultimately improving the value their investment strategies return.

For more information: www.innovesta.co

