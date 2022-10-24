Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,840 in the last 365 days.

Innovative AI platform, Innovesta, to join Franklin Templeton’s Silicon Valley Fintech Investment Program

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA , USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovesta Technologies Ltd. today announced that Franklin Templeton has invited the firm to become
the latest member of its Silicon Valley Fintech Investment program.

Franklin Templeton’s Fintech program continuously looks for emerging Fintech startups that can provide cutting-edge technology to its core
business. As active members of the firm’s investment community, portfolio companies can participate in
Franklin Templeton’s larger ecosystem, including interacting with the firm’s global investment,
distribution, and operational teams.

As a pioneer in the emerging realm of contextual analytics, Innovesta provides real-time ESG and
investment-related sentiment analysis that transforms the way investing decisions are made. Innovesta’s
customizable API is specifically relevant to the needs of future investors due to the ease with which its
machine learning and natural language understanding capabilities are leveraged for pragmatic business
decisions in the areas of ESG, investment, risks, regulations, and more.

Yali Harari, CEO and Co-founder of Innovesta, expressed her enthusiasm for joining Franklin’s Fintech program:
“We’re thrilled to provide multiple departments across Franklin Templeton with access to the gold mine of data that is
available via our state-of-the-art Innovesta signals.”

Margaret King, VP of Fintech Partnerships & Corporate Strategic Investments at Franklin Templeton commented:
“After connecting directly with Yali and her team, we became very excited to learn more
about how Innovesta’ s real-time ESG and AI capabilities can disrupt traditional investment research
processes. We are excited to explore how we might leverage those machine learning capabilities in
opportunities throughout the firm.”

Yarden Barzilay
Innovesta Technologies Ltd.
+972 50-846-4871
yarden.barzilay@innovesta.co
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

Innovative AI platform, Innovesta, to join Franklin Templeton’s Silicon Valley Fintech Investment Program

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.