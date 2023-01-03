Submit Release
SEI Currents 2023 – which trends will shape 2023?

The transitions are accelerated by the impacts of climate change, an unfolding energy crisis, the effects of the war in Ukraine and inflation growing in many parts of the world. What risks and opportunities are surfacing? What issues warrant greater attention? SEI researchers have identified four key trends affecting the transition of communities, societies, technologies, the private sector, public policymaking, and international relations.

When: Wednesday 11th January 12.00-13.30 CET

Where: Online (a link will be sent out 24 hours before the event). Register here.

