Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,526 in the last 365 days.

Enhancing circular procurement practices on the local level

10.00-10.05 Welcome words (Kaupo Heinma, Estonian Ministry of Environment)

10.10-10.20 Circular public procurement in Estonia (Karen Silts, Estonian Ministry of Envirionment)

10.20-10.40 Green public procurement in the EU (EU representative TBC)

10.40-11.00 Interreg Europe (Anne Rocheteau, Interreg Europe Joint Secretariat)

11.00-11.15 Coffee break

11.15-11.30 CircPro project at a glance (Marina Sorokina, Kouvola Innovation Oy, Finland)

Strategic results of the project

11.30-11.40 Incorporating circular public procurement into policy documents in Kymenlaakso (Marina Sorokina, Kouvola Innovation Oy, Finland)

11.40-11.50 TBC (Tero Valtonen, City of Kouvola, Finland)

11.50-12.00 Action Plan, follow up and results (Alf Kristian Enger, Elverum Municiplaity, Norway)

12.00-12.10 TBC (Harri Moora, SEI Tallinn, Estonia)

12.10-12.20 The impact of the CircPro project (Viktorija Roncevic, Development Agency of Zagreb County region, Croatia)

12.30-13.30 Lunch

Strategic results of the project continued

13.30-13.40 From good practices to regional Action Plan (Anna Caputano, Piedmonte region, Italy)

13.40-13.50 The impact of the CircPro project in Alentejo (Rosa Onofre, Commission for regional development and coordination of Alentejo, Portugal)

13.50-14.00 Circular economy: closing the loop – a Bulgarian Action Plan for the circular public procurement (Maria Palakarkina, Bulgarian Association of Recycling, Bulgaria)

14.00-14.10 CircPro Action Plan in Andalusia (Francisco Solano Cobos, Andalusia, Spain)

14.10-14.20 The impact of the CircPro project in Lithuania (Lithuanian speaker TBC)

14.20-14.30 Greek Action Plan for GPP – REMTH´s Action Plan for CircPro project (Giannis Tziagkalos RDF EMTH, Greece)

14.30-14.45 Circular and digital challenges for future procurement (Prof. Gabriella M. Racca, University of Turin, Italy)

14.45-15.45 Discussion and panel

You just read:

Enhancing circular procurement practices on the local level

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.