Enhancing circular procurement practices on the local level

10.00-10.05 Welcome words (Kaupo Heinma, Estonian Ministry of Environment)

10.10-10.20 Circular public procurement in Estonia (Karen Silts, Estonian Ministry of Envirionment)

10.20-10.40 Green public procurement in the EU (EU representative TBC)

10.40-11.00 Interreg Europe (Anne Rocheteau, Interreg Europe Joint Secretariat)

11.00-11.15 Coffee break

11.15-11.30 CircPro project at a glance (Marina Sorokina, Kouvola Innovation Oy, Finland)

Strategic results of the project

11.30-11.40 Incorporating circular public procurement into policy documents in Kymenlaakso (Marina Sorokina, Kouvola Innovation Oy, Finland)

11.40-11.50 TBC (Tero Valtonen, City of Kouvola, Finland)

11.50-12.00 Action Plan, follow up and results (Alf Kristian Enger, Elverum Municiplaity, Norway)

12.00-12.10 TBC (Harri Moora, SEI Tallinn, Estonia)

12.10-12.20 The impact of the CircPro project (Viktorija Roncevic, Development Agency of Zagreb County region, Croatia)

12.30-13.30 Lunch

Strategic results of the project continued

13.30-13.40 From good practices to regional Action Plan (Anna Caputano, Piedmonte region, Italy)

13.40-13.50 The impact of the CircPro project in Alentejo (Rosa Onofre, Commission for regional development and coordination of Alentejo, Portugal)

13.50-14.00 Circular economy: closing the loop – a Bulgarian Action Plan for the circular public procurement (Maria Palakarkina, Bulgarian Association of Recycling, Bulgaria)

14.00-14.10 CircPro Action Plan in Andalusia (Francisco Solano Cobos, Andalusia, Spain)

14.10-14.20 The impact of the CircPro project in Lithuania (Lithuanian speaker TBC)

14.20-14.30 Greek Action Plan for GPP – REMTH´s Action Plan for CircPro project (Giannis Tziagkalos RDF EMTH, Greece)

14.30-14.45 Circular and digital challenges for future procurement (Prof. Gabriella M. Racca, University of Turin, Italy)

14.45-15.45 Discussion and panel