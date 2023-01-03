Enhancing circular procurement practices on the local level
10.00-10.05 Welcome words (Kaupo Heinma, Estonian Ministry of Environment)
10.10-10.20 Circular public procurement in Estonia (Karen Silts, Estonian Ministry of Envirionment)
10.20-10.40 Green public procurement in the EU (EU representative TBC)
10.40-11.00 Interreg Europe (Anne Rocheteau, Interreg Europe Joint Secretariat)
11.00-11.15 Coffee break
11.15-11.30 CircPro project at a glance (Marina Sorokina, Kouvola Innovation Oy, Finland)
Strategic results of the project
11.30-11.40 Incorporating circular public procurement into policy documents in Kymenlaakso (Marina Sorokina, Kouvola Innovation Oy, Finland)
11.40-11.50 TBC (Tero Valtonen, City of Kouvola, Finland)
11.50-12.00 Action Plan, follow up and results (Alf Kristian Enger, Elverum Municiplaity, Norway)
12.00-12.10 TBC (Harri Moora, SEI Tallinn, Estonia)
12.10-12.20 The impact of the CircPro project (Viktorija Roncevic, Development Agency of Zagreb County region, Croatia)
12.30-13.30 Lunch
Strategic results of the project continued
13.30-13.40 From good practices to regional Action Plan (Anna Caputano, Piedmonte region, Italy)
13.40-13.50 The impact of the CircPro project in Alentejo (Rosa Onofre, Commission for regional development and coordination of Alentejo, Portugal)
13.50-14.00 Circular economy: closing the loop – a Bulgarian Action Plan for the circular public procurement (Maria Palakarkina, Bulgarian Association of Recycling, Bulgaria)
14.00-14.10 CircPro Action Plan in Andalusia (Francisco Solano Cobos, Andalusia, Spain)
14.10-14.20 The impact of the CircPro project in Lithuania (Lithuanian speaker TBC)
14.20-14.30 Greek Action Plan for GPP – REMTH´s Action Plan for CircPro project (Giannis Tziagkalos RDF EMTH, Greece)
14.30-14.45 Circular and digital challenges for future procurement (Prof. Gabriella M. Racca, University of Turin, Italy)
14.45-15.45 Discussion and panel