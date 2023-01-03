Simplotel turns 9, eyes expansion in North America
The Bengaluru-based startup is looking to hire seasoned business development professionals based out of the US to drive its revenue growth in North America.
This past year has been remarkable for us. We have been receiving a lot of international demand for our products, thereby expanding our footprint to four new countries.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a leading SaaS company offering hotel e-commerce solutions, today announced that it is celebrating nine years of simplifying the lives of hoteliers across the globe by growing direct bookings for hotels. The Bengaluru-based startup has grown its customer base to 25 countries this year. Some of these countries include the US, Mexico, Jamaica, the Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Qatar, the UK, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and Seychelles.
— Tarun Goyal
Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal said, “It’s been a rollercoaster ride these nine years. I would like to thank all our customers, partners and, most importantly, our team, both past & current, for helping us reach this milestone in our growth story. It’s their faith, commitment and support that have contributed to our success. We also feel that hotels are realising the importance of direct bookings. This story is just beginning. We are super excited this year.”
Simplotel bagged the National Startup Award in Travel (Hospitality) by Startup India, an initiative of the Government of India, in January last year. Simplotel won the award for its hotel e-commerce technology — a website and booking engine solution — that has proven to grow direct bookings.
In July 2022, the hotel technology company had clocked over $31 million (Rs. 250 crore) in direct bookings for hotels. Simplotel is now on the verge of crossing $50 million (Rs. 414 crore) in direct bookings revenue for hotels.
Eyeing further expansion, Simplotel is looking to hire seasoned business development North America. With the travel space accelerating like never before, these individuals will be the first to own revenue growth in the North American market for Simplotel. The role will provide the individual an opportunity to build a business from the ground up.
“This past year has been remarkable for us. We have been receiving a lot of international demand for our products, thereby expanding our footprint to four new countries," said Goyal. “The North American market will provide us the opportunity to forge new partnerships not only with hotels, but also with other hospitality technology providers internationally to grow together.”
To know more about this job opportunity, please visit here: https://www.simplotel.com/careers/business-development-manager---americas.html
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel
Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 25 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or contact us at hello@simplotel.com.
Tarun Goyal
Simplotel
+91 80 4812 4881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other