Press Releases

01/03/2023

Governor Lamont Directs Flags to Return to Full-Staff Tuesday Evening

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset on the evening of Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Flags have been flying at half-staff statewide since last week in remembrance of Firefighter Matthias Wirtz of the North Haven Fire Department, who died in the line of duty while responding to a residential fire. A funeral service in his honor is scheduled to be held on Tuesday morning at Saint Barnabas Church, Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish in North Haven.