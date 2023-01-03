8vdX Launches ‘Seedex Booster’ to Help Early Stage Startups Raise Pre-Series A Funding
This product offers early-stage startups the opportunity to access seed extension debt of up to $1 million.
NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8vdX, a leading venture debt marketplace for startups, today announced the launch of Seedex Booster, a new program that offers innovative funding solutions to early stage companies.
The Seedex Booster program provides up to $1 million in additional funding to startups through founder-friendly venture debt. This new offering builds on 8vdX's existing product, which provides bridge loans to Y-Combinator startups leading up to Demo Day. With Seedex Booster, 8vdX aims to address some of the challenges faced by founders in the current fundraising environment by providing a funding runway that enables startups to meet the expectations of Series A investors.
Seedex Booster will contribute up to 25% of a startup's seed extension round, with the remaining 75% being sourced from insiders or other sources. The ticket size is between $250k-$1 million, and the terms are flexible, with no prepayment penalty, no collateral, no personal guarantees, and no enforcement action. The Seedex Booster is designed to be repaid with the Series A funding, but founders have the option to create an amortization schedule to prepay the loan or extend it upon maturity.
"We are excited to launch Seedex Booster and offer this innovative funding solution to early stage startups," said Vijay Lavhale, Co-Founder of 8vdX. "Our goal is to help startups achieve their maximum potential and successfully raise Series A funds, and we believe that Seedex Booster will be a valuable tool in achieving this."
Startups interested in applying for Seedex Booster can visit www.8vdx.com or email zeronote@8vdx.com for more information.
About 8vdX
8vdX is a venture debt marketplace for startups, founded in 2020 by Ravi Chachra and Vijay Lavhale. The company is based in San Francisco, CA and is a Y-Combinator W22 startup. 8vdX's mission is to provide innovative funding solutions to help startups achieve their maximum potential.
Ravi Chachra
8vdX
zeronote@8vdx.com
