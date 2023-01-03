Surgical Helmet System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share | Grow at a CAGR near about 3.80% By 2028
The global surgical helmet system market size was worth around USD 51.30 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 64.16 million by 2028. The global surgical helmet system market is segregated based on product type, end-user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into without LED and with LED. Among these, the LED segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to its superior strength and durability. It also helps in emergency time duration in the operation theatre and other places. By end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and academic & research institutes. Over the forecast period, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021, due to the high number of surgeries conducted in the hospitals where the types of systems are required for the doctors. Key market players in the global surgical helmet system market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Ecolab, THI Total Healthcare Innovation GmbH, Kaiser Technology Co., Ltd., and Beijing Zhongke Shengkang Technology Co., Ltd.
The global surgical helmet system market size was worth around USD 51.30 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 64.16 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3.80 percent during the forecast period.
Global Surgical Helmet System Market Overview
The Surgical Helmet System is an accessory device used with a protective helmet during surgery to protect the caregiver and the patient from transmitting microorganisms, body fluids, and pathogens granular substances. Working in healthcare involves biohazards and exposure to various pathogens. Due to the low quality of health care, the increasing burden of disease, and the related costs of treatment necessitates improving health systems worldwide. The exquisite features of surgical helmets to protect medical professionals from infectious blood and potential aerosols generated by orthopedic power tools have increased their demand. The AAMI (Association for the Advancement of Medical Instruments) Protective Fence Committee has established standards for establishing a classification system for protective clothing and its use, where appropriate. Orthopedic surgeries are gaining popularity among the elderly community. More and more older adults increase the demand for surgical helmets due to the increasing burden of orthopedic surgeries. These procedures ensure a pain-free postoperative life and thus increase life expectancy. This is likely to drive the growth of the global surgical helmet system market during the forecast period. The limited access to quality health care in underdeveloped countries due to the lack of awareness and unavailability of these products hinders market growth.
Key Insights
The global surgical helmet system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2022 to 2028.
The global surgical helmet system market size was worth around USD 51.30 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 64.16 million by 2028
The exquisite features of surgical helmets to protect medical professionals from infectious blood and potential aerosols generated by orthopedic power tools have increased their demand.
By product type, the LED segment dominated with accounted significant market share in 2021.
By end user, the hospital’s segment accounted significant amount of market share in 2021.
In 2021, North America captured the largest revenue share of the global market.
North America is the leading region with the highest share in the global surgical helmet systems market. The US surgical helmet market dominates North America. In addition, Europe is one of the most prominent regions in the global surgical helmet system market due to the increasing number of surgeries in hospitals. Furthermore, Asia Pacific does not lie far behind regarding opportunities for players in the surgical helmet market. These three regional markets will account for about 70% of the global market by the end of 2028.
Global Surgical Helmet System Market: Growth Drivers
The growing aging population aids the global market growth
Orthopedic surgeries are gaining popularity among the elderly community. More and more older adults increase the demand for surgical helmets due to the increasing burden of orthopedic surgeries. These procedures ensure a pain-free postoperative life and thus increase life expectancy. People have begun to live longer thanks to advanced medical facilities and improved healthcare systems worldwide. According to WHO, the total senior population (age 60 and older) in 2050 is expected to be around 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2019. The growing aging population will contribute a lot to the growth of the surgical helmet market.
Global Surgical Helmet System Market: Restraints
The rising prices of raw materials may hamper the global market growth
The limited access to quality health care in underdeveloped countries due to the lack of awareness and unavailability of these products hinders the market growth. These factors are expected to restrain the development of the global surgical helmet system market during the forecast period.
Global Surgical Helmet System Market: Challenges
Need for design customization to address each surgeon’s comfort pose a challenge to market
The growing demand for surgeon comfort during surgery calls for a comfortable design of the surgical helmet. The design customization of the surgical helmet system is based on several factors that address the surgeon's comfort. These factors include ergonomics, using materials to make the product durable, and manufacturing lightweight surgical caps. Wearing a PPE and helmet in the operating room during surgery can be daunting, especially if the PPE lacks adequate ventilation, causing sweating and dehydration during lengthy surgeries. Unlike other surgical caps on the market, this particular product does not have a chin strap that typically restricts head movement, causing discomfort to the surgeon during the procedure.
