Sterile Tube Welder Market Report by Size, Share, Industry Trends Analysis, and Global Demand | CAGR 4.30% By 2028
The global sterile tube welder market size was worth around USD 2,038.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2,624.18 million by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global sterile tube welder market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the sterile tube welder market. The global sterile tube welder market is segregated based on mode, application, end-user, and region. By mode, the market is divided into manual and automatic. Among these, the automatic segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to the ease to use and carry, which works effectively. This segment is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period due to these welding machines' improved weld quality and user-friendliness. The automatic welder makes it possible to adjust the welding speed and time without requiring a highly skilled specialist. Key market players in the global sterile tube welder market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Terumo BCT Inc., GE Healthcare, MGA technologies, VANTE Biopharm, Genesis BPS, Biomen Biosystems Company Ltd., Flex Concepts Inc., and Shanghai Le Pure Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
Global Sterile Tube Welder Market Overview
A sterile tube welder has been formulated to achieve aseptic coupling between two lengths of compatible thermoplastic tubing. In the welding arrangement, the two tube ends of the same module are securely placed in the pipe clamp assembly. Whether dry or wet pipe connections are being made, aseptic pipe welders provide a quick and secure connection, maintaining a functionally closed system. Since each strip is discarded after a single use, the possibility of cross-contamination is minimal. An ideal aseptic welder maintains a functionally secure system. Sealants can be used with blood center or blood bag type tube applications in blood banks.
Welding machines are used in biotech applications involving larger diameter pipes. Samples are transferred or placed directly into a sterile tube, which must then be tightly closed and transported to the laboratory for testing. Rising demand for personalized medicines is a crucial factor escalating the growth of the global sterile tube sealant market. Further, the growing demand for blood and blood products, the rise in cell therapy and genetics, and the increasing prevalence of blood disorders are the main factors, among others, driving the global market. Clean tube welding equipment can only be used by trained persons in hospitals, clinics, and blood bank laboratories, which is the main limitation to the growth of the sterile tube welder market.
The equipment's higher welding speed exceeds that of a professional welder, thus reducing dependence on human labor. As a result, increased production and reduced labor costs are expected to increase demand for these devices. By application, the market is categorized into biopharmaceutical, blood processing, diagnostic laboratories, and others. During the forecast period, the blood processing segment will dominate the market in revenue generation due to the growing demand for blood, and blood products are believed to be the main driver for this segment. This is likely due to the high demand for personalized medicine, cell & gene therapies, and the high prevalence of blood disorders, such as hemophilia. For example, it is estimated that hemophilia affects nearly 1,125,000 men worldwide.
Sterile Tube Welder Market: Geographical Analysis
North America dominated the global sterile tube sealant market in 2021 and accounted for more than 40% of the worldwide revenue share in the same year. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, recent technological advancements, and the high demand for a hygienic & sterile environment to avoid contamination are some key factors contributing to the market growth in the region. The growing burden of chronic diseases in the United States is one of the key factors driving the development of the market. According to a 2020 report from the National Health Assembly, an estimated 157 million people have at least one chronic disease. It is also estimated that 7 out of 10 deaths are due to a chronic illness, with kidney failure being one of the leading causes in the United States.
Recent developments:
In May 2020, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. launched the new Incucyte SX5 live cell analysis system, designed for live cell experiments in immunology, oncology, or neuroscience.
In August 2020, Terumo BCT Inc. revamped the Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies brand to meet the potential demand for blood and cells amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sterile Tube Welder Market: Growth Drivers
The rising demand for personalized medicines aids the global market growth
The rising demand for personalized medicines is a crucial factor driving the escalating growth of the market. Further, the growing demand for blood & blood products, the rise in cell therapy and genetics, and the increasing prevalence of blood disorders are other main factors, among others, driving the global sterile tube welder market. Modernization and technological advancements will create more opportunities for the market during 2020-2028.
Sterile Tube Welder Market: Restraints
The presence of substitutes may hamper the global market growth
The fact of alternatives or substitute products is a significant factor, among others acting as limitations. It will further challenge the development of the sterile tube welder market during the forecast period.
