Acidity Regulators Market Report by Size, Business Growth Analysis, Global Demand, and Trends | CAGR 5.3% By 2028
The global acidity regulators market size was worth USD 5,928.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 8,081.9 million by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global acidity regulators market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the acidity regulators market. The global acidity regulators market is segregated based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into citric acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, maleic acid, and lactic acid. In 2021, citrus acid dominated the market. Based on application, the market is divided into beverages, sauces, condiments, dressings, confectionery, processed food, and bakery. The processed food category dominated the market in 2021. Key players in the global acidity regulators market include ATP group, Celrich Products Pvt. Ltd., F.B.C Industries Inc., Chemelco International B.V., Cargill Incorporated, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Bertek Ingredient Incorporation, and Jungbunzlauer India Pvt. Ltd.
The global acidity regulators market size was worth USD 5,928.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 8,081.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of precisely 5.3 percent over the projected period.
Global Acidity Regulators Market Overview
►An important food additive used in various foods and beverages to preserve the acidity or alkalinity of the food is an acidity regulator. Acidity regulators include organic or mineral bases, buffering agents, neutralizing agents, and acids. There are many different acidity regulators on the market, including citric acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, maleic acid, and lactic acid, each of which has unique qualities and uses. In addition, acidity regulators are utilized as food preservative additives to extend the shelf life of various packaged food goods like cheese and meat by preventing microbial development. For instance, citric acid is utilized in various food goods, such as soft drinks, where it breaks down DNA proteins and cell membranes to prevent bacteria from reproducing. The rise in the popularity of fast food and beverages has increased the demand for acidity regulators. Acidity regulators control the acidity and basicity of food and beverage goods such as soft drinks, juices, pickles, jams, and jellies. They also control the bitterness or taste. Acidity regulators also provide food products with a distinctive flavor.
►In the coming years, the market for acidity regulators is anticipated to develop due to growing knowledge of how microbial action affects food quality and growing concerns about extending the shelf life of food and beverage goods. The global acidity regulators market is anticipated to expand with the product's numerous uses in the food and beverage sector as gelling agents, flavorants, and taste modifiers. Over the next years, the use of acidity regulators is anticipated to increase due to rising consumer demand for processed foods such as wafers, tofu, and noodles. Demand for acidity regulators is anticipated to be driven by the food & beverage industry's expansion and rising spending on technological development in developing nations like Brazil, China, and India. The overconsumption of acidity regulators, which might have negative health effects, is anticipated to restrain market expansion.
Key Insights
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global acidity regulator's market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.
In terms of revenue, the global acidity regulators market size was valued at around USD 5,928.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8,081.9 million by 2028.
The demand for acidity regulators will grow due to using acidity regulators like flavoring compounds, preservatives, antioxidants, and chelating agents.
By product type, the citrus acid category dominated the market in 2021.
By application, the processed food category dominated the market in 2021.
The Asia Pacific dominated the global acidity regulators market in 2021.
Acidity Regulators Market Geographical Analysis
►The global acidity regulators market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region had the greatest market share for acidity regulators. It is projected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period due to rising demand for these goods in Japan, China, and India. The acid regulators market is rising most quickly in the Asia-Pacific region. The market for acidity regulators in this region is expected to rise due to the rapidly expanding food and beverage industry in developing countries like China and India along with an expanding urban population.
►The rising consumption of fruit and vegetable juices in the US will significantly increase the need for acidity regulators in North America. A market boom for acid regulators may result from increased consumer spending, technology development, a move toward natural food components, and government laws intended to reduce food waste. The savory snack market in North America has undergone numerous advances and manufacturer improvements in recent years, which are anticipated to benefit the industry in the upcoming years. Consumers' demand for nutrition and food safety is likely to drive a large increase in the North American acidity regulator market over the coming years due to rising processed food consumption and increased health awareness.
