Securitising 110% Super Bonus credits: the insight of LuxInvest and iSwiss
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current situation, the building sector is facing great difficulties in monetising the credits obtained from works carried out with the benefits of the 100 per cent Super Bonus for improving the energy efficiency of buildings.
Millions of euros of credits are blocked and often not even accepted by credit institutions, due to the difficulty of predicting what the government's next moves in this area will be. This is a very serious problem, which can lead to loss of liquidity and serious consequences for many companies in the sector.
But a forward-looking entrepreneur like Francesco Storniolo, CEO of LuxInvest spv, has found an innovative solution to this problem. In fact, thanks to a collaboration with the Swiss deposit bank iSwiss, led by CEO Christopher Aleo, he is about to launch a securitisation operation on the LSE market in London, the object of which is precisely the credits deriving from the 110% Super Bonus.
A securitisation operation of great magnitude: in fact, we are talking about EUR 370 million of credits that risked not being exploitable, and that will instead be monetised, solving a problem and transforming it into an important business opportunity.
A courageous choice: the collaboration of iSwiss was indispensable for the preparation of the transaction precisely because the Swiss bank has become one of the most active players in the securitisation sector.
Securitisation is understood in a new way: driven by Christopher Aleo's vision, securitisation is about to become, from an instrument limited to a small number of transactions and managed by a few parties, a financial instrument that applies the philosophy of sharing to bring liquidity to companies, from the smallest to the largest.
And Francesco Storniolo appreciated the possibilities offered by this tool: true to the entrepreneurial spirit that has guided him since his first steps into the business world, the CEO of LuxInvest was not afraid to dare to take on a new solution.
As in every phase of his work as an entrepreneur: from his first steps in preparing and managing large events for companies, to his current adventure with Luxor Building. The company, which has been active in the building industry for some time, was among the first to take advantage of the incentives offered by the 110% Super Bonus for energy efficiency in buildings.
Within two years, this led to almost 200 construction sites opening for top-class customers: the choice of high-grade materials and innovative construction technologies enabled them to achieve important results.
Achievements that are also confirmed by future projects, including the conservative restoration of the Guglielmi Castle on the main island of Lake Trasimeno, a work that will provide Luxor Building with an important international showcase.
Andrew Anderson
