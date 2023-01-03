Spectrum Networks LLC ISO9001 Milestone

FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Networks LLC, a Washington based aerospace company, has successfully completed the formal ISO 9001:2015/Full Design Pre-Assessment Audit in December 2022 conducted by Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. The successful completion of this pre-assessment audit resulted in Spectrum Networks approval by the auditing authority to proceed with the formal Stage 1 and Stage 2 certification audits, scheduled for completion by March 2023. Spectrum Networks launched their ISO 9001:2015/Full Design Quality Management System implementation plan in May 2022 as a strategic supplemental quality system to their existing FAA Production Quality Manual. The ISO standard brings a multitude of benefits to Spectrum Networks’ customers, suppliers, and internal workforce by ensuring an organized, quality focused and process driven organization.

About Spectrum Networks LLC:

Spectrum Networks was founded by long time aerospace industry professionals, working to revolutionize lighting and wireless connectivity in aviation. We’re passionate about delivering a reliable solution to dramatically improve wireless content & data distribution while making aircraft cabins safer environments for all. Our mission and focus will steadfastly remain on our customers, creating innovative means to not only advance wireless technologies by harnessing the power of light, but protect those same passengers in aircraft cabins around the world from invisible threats.

To learn more about Spectrum Networks, visit www.spectrumnetworksllc.com or contact the company at info@spectrumnetworksllc.com.