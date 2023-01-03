Welcome to the future

FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Networks delivers world’s first Next Generation lighting and wireless connectivity solution to a major aerospace subcontractor for evaluation. The Spectrum Networks GiGALUX222™ system consists of both Laser LiFi™ & FAR-UVC sanitization capabilities, and will be installed on a modified Boeing aircraft for testing and evaluation purposes in Q1 2023.

LiFi, more formally known as light fidelity, is the wireless transmission of data over both visible and invisible light waves offering significant security, bandwidth, and speed advantages over Wi-Fi. Spectrum Networks views the incorporation of LaserLight™ as the critical step-change to truly “flood” a cabin with ultra high speed connectivity to eliminate the critical reliance on line-of-sight which has impacted the adoption of LED-based LiFi systems to date. The GiGALUX222™ system will demonstrate “seamless handover” between multiple Laser LiFi enabled lights creating a user experience similar to that of WiFi, but a far more capable LAN which could support streaming of uncompressed 4K/8K, enable the proliferation of increased smart-cabin technologies, and provide the backbone for a truly wireless cabin. The GiGALUX222™ system also incorporates game-changing FAR-UVC sanitization capabilities proven safe for humans and cabin interior soft goods thereby allowing for the continuous sanitization of occupied spaces and surfaces.

About Spectrum Networks LLC:

Spectrum Networks was founded by long time aerospace industry professionals, working to revolutionize lighting and wireless connectivity in aviation. We’re passionate about delivering a reliable solution to dramatically improve wireless content & data distribution while making aircraft cabins safer environments for all. Our mission and focus will steadfastly remain on our customers, creating innovative means to not only advance wireless technologies by harnessing the power of light, but protect those same passengers in aircraft cabins around the world from invisible threats.

To learn more about Spectrum Networks, visit www.spectrumnetworksllc.com or contact the company at info@spectrumnetworksllc.com.