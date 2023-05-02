The Minneapolis Artist Who Can't Be Stopped
Indie Pop/Alternative Hip Hop Artist Reverse Mechanic Has Been Releasing New Studio Singles And/Or Music Videos Every Month For Over A Year.
I started this project in 2020, and it seems more pressing now than ever before.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lyrical sensation Reverse Mechanic shows no signs of slowing down after over a year of consistent studio singles and music videos. He recently announced that his newest single, aptly titled "Can't Make It Stop," is scheduled for release on May 19th and promises to be another can't miss hit.
— Joe Wistrcill of Reverse Mechanic
The new single comes as part of an overarching multi-year project he calls "Broken Down," which audaciously seeks to tackle the topic of human brokenness. The artist's unique blend of genre-defying sounds and thought-provoking lyrics have cemented his place as a standout in the alternative hip hop music scene.
“I started this project in 2020, and it seems more pressing now than ever before,” Joe Wistrcill of Reverse Mechanic explains. “The concept came while living in Minneapolis during the riots after George Floyd’s murder. It really felt like the world was breaking down,” Wistrcill continues. “I was still recovering from surgery after a major car crash, dealing with my dad’s recent death, and pondering broken personal relationships, and I realized that it was not only the world that seemed broken, it was me. It almost seemed ironic that my tag line was ‘breaking it down.’ I realized I had to take to the studio and sift through it all. I, along with the album, found healing and hope in the end.”
Staying true to his motto "making you think while making you move," this fast-paced new jam will have you grooving in your headphones on May 19th and will leave you with some food for thought.
Fans can expect to hear fresh new songs from the Minnesota rapper every single month all the way into 2024. See some of Reverse Mechanic's prior pieces on the Broken Down project here.
Snippets of the new release can be heard on Reverse Mechanic's TikTok, Instagram, and facebook pages below, and members of the press can request early access to the song by email or phone.
More about the artist:
Reverse Mechanic is a completely independent hip hop artist breakin’ it down in Minneapolis, MN. As a former published poet with a Bachelor's in creative writing, he has been doing the reverse limbo, raising the bar for lyricists since 2012. His wild and entertaining music videos have helped him gain notoriety on Youtube in recent years, leading him to over 700,000 views, a handful of A&R awards, cracking the NACC Weekly Top 10 Downloads, and picking up steam in his career. His music pushes boundaries and does not stick to one theme, one sound, or even one genre. It follows the mission to “make you think while making you move,” and is infused with influences of pop, hip hop, soul, alternative, and funk roots, the result of which is a lyrical powerhouse of alternative hip hop.
