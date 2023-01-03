Cinema History is Made as True Vision Media Group & Antoine Allen Films Team Up to Release "Lola 2"
Taja V. Simpson reprises her leading role as Lola in "Lola 2." World's number-one female, Professional Boxer Claressa Shields joins all-star cast.
I am the first filmmaker in cinema history with a female boxer in a franchise. I call it my "female 'Rocky' franchise," as Sylvester Stallone is the only actor/filmmaker with a boxing franchise. ”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest release, "Lola 2," under True Vision Media Group & Antoine Allen Films marks the first-ever female boxing franchise. Slated to premiere late January 2023 on ALLBLK Streaming Network, this second installment with the main character played by Taja V. Simpson (Tyler Perry's The Oval) depicts the growth of Lola; a Black, female "Rocky Balboa" who stepped into her power.
Writer/Director Antoine Allen says, "'Lola 1' was the foundation. Sometimes in life we don’t get out of trauma and it’s hard to break out of trauma; however, in 'Lola 2,' not only did she break out of her trauma, she turned her pain into purpose."
"Lola 2" is a love story unlike one would ever imagine. While Lola finds romantic, eros love and herself deserving of such, it is her true love for her craft (boxing) and determination to remain on top that has her willing to risk it all, including her family, mental and health overall. Unable to adjust to a life outside of amateur boxing, the former champ essentially casts the ultimate bet on herself in a battle to demand both respect and understanding from all around her, including her nemesis "Trina" played by Professional Boxer and Mixed Martial Artist Claressa Shields. In "Lola 2," Allen says, she "took her power back!"
The film brings to light the world of female boxing along with the challenges, doubts and lack of support women in the boxing industry face.
"Lola 2" is comprised of an all-star cast to include Elise Neal (Hustle & Flow, Money Talks), Tamala Jones (What Men Want, Blue Streak), Torrei Hart (On Ten, Turnt) Jackie Long (ATL, Games People Play), Rapper DreamDoll and Young Money Entertainment's Karen Civil. For more information on "Lola 2," visit www.antoineallenfilms.com or www.vimeo.com/620225744/a86150888a for a sneak peek at the film trailer.
"Lola 2" Trailer