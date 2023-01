SmartMomGig.com ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW SISTER COMPANY - THE WORK GAP SOLUTION

SmartMomGig.com (www.smartmomgig.com) launches new sister company, The Work Gap Solution (www.workgapsolution.com), serving and supporting enterprise companies and government contractors Freelancers can help fill work gaps and save companies time, money, and frustrations #freelancers #workgapsolution #savetimeandmoney Skilled professionals can now work from, practically, anywhere #thenewworkforce #remoteworkers #getprojectscompleted

DENVER, CO, USA, January 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartMomGig.com announces it launched a sister company, The Work Gap Solution , January 2, 2023. This new endeavor will serve their enterprise client companies and government customers. This will be in addition to the continued on-going workings of their initial company.Business for each of the companies will be conducted out of both the Colorado and Utah offices:Colorado Office6400 S Fiddlers Green Circle, #100/8Greenwood Village, CO 80111Utah Office175 West 200 South, Suite 100 Garden LevelSalt Lake City, UT 84101Enterprise companies are having trouble hiring and retaining workers. According to a recent Crunchbase News tally , more than 91,000 workers, in the tech sector alone, were laid off in 2022. Multiply that across numerous business sectors and the numbers of workers needed increases, dramatically.There are several reasons why large companies may consider hiring freelancers, to help fill their work gaps (via info from Chat GPT):1. Cost: Freelancers are often hired on a project-by-project basis, which can be more cost-effective for the company than hiring a full-time employee.2. Flexibility: Freelancers can be hired to work on a specific project or task, which can be helpful when the company has a fluctuating workload, or needs to bring in specialized expertise on an as-needed basis.3. Speed: It can take time to interview, hire, and onboard a full-time employee but a freelancer can often start working on a project much more quickly. Sometimes, even on the same day!4. Talent Pool: Hiring freelancers allows a company to tap into a much broader talent pool and find the best person for the job, regardless of their location.5. Innovation: Freelancers can bring fresh perspectives and new ideas to a company, which can help drive innovation and improve processes.The Work Gap Solution, supporting the community of larger businesses and government contractors, across the United States, is atop the list of choices available to help them fill the worker and skill set gaps they're facing.About The Work Gap SolutionThe Work Gap Solution is the enterprise arm of SmartMomGig.com, serving enterprise companies and government customers' needs, throughout the United States. It is your platform for the transitioning workforce. #enterprise #transitioningworkforce #workgapsolutionAbout SmartMomGig.comSmartMomGig.com connects business owners with vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while till contributing on a professional level. Their staff is your staff! #womenentrepreneurs #workflexibility #remotework #smartmomgig