Exceleras Grows with New Client Success Team

Tom Simon

Two new hires position the company to serve the needs of new clients.

This is a direct result of increased interest in our newly re-architected platform. As we grow, we want to make certain that our client partners have the support they need.” — Tom Simon, CEO of Exceleras

GLENCOE, IL, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceleras, a provider of software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition, has announced the hiring of two new customer success executives who will serve current and new clients on the company’s advanced asset management and disposition platform. Jeannette McWay and Kelli Kysela have both joined the company in these new Customer Success roles.

“The addition of these new roles and experienced talent is a testament to our confidence in the future of our company,” said Tom Simon, Exceleras’ Chief Executive Officer. “This is a direct result of increased interest in our newly re-architected platform. As we grow, we want to make certain that our client partners have the support they need to realize the full benefits we’ve built into our platform. Jeannette and Kelli will help us achieve that goal.”

Kysela was formerly Assistant Vice President and Loan Servicing Manager for First Fidelity Bank. Before that, she served as Principal Quality Systems Analyst for Conduent Business Services, Manager of Customer Relations & Vendor Performance for Loan Depot, and Customer Service Manager for Willow Bend Mortgage. She also handled vendor management, quality control and was an internal auditor for Willow Bend. During her career, she has been involved in all aspects of Loan Servicing (Boarding loans, Service Releasing loans, Foreclosure, REO, Cash Processing, Payoff & Lien Release, Investor Reporting & Remitting, Bank & General Ledger Reconciliations, Modifications, Subordinations, Charge-offs, Credit Reporting & Disputes, System Testing).

McWay was formerly REO/Property Preservation Asset Manager for First United Bank. Prior to that, she served as Servicing Program Manager, Asset Manager, Production Support Manager, and Outsourcing Sales Manager with several different organizations in default servicing. She started her career at HomeComings/GMAC where she held several positions over her 14-year career, including Sr. Asset Manager, REO Sales Team Manager, and ultimately REO Network Disposition Sales Manager, before she was recruited by Fannie Mae. She focused most of her career on REO Operations through liquidation and brings to the table process-oriented focus and strong customer service-related skills.

Both Kysela and McWay have a great deal of experience in the mortgage servicing business and bring a comprehensive set of skills to the Exceleras team.

“This was the perfect time for this opportunity to find me,” McWay said. “I look forward to helping our new and existing clients get the most out of what this team has built.”

“I’m very pleased to be part of this team,” said Kysela. “I have been part of a number of really great teams and it has taught me what to look for in a new opportunity. What I’m seeing in the team at Exceleras has convinced me that this was the right move.”

Please reach out to Jeannette (jeannette.mcway@exceleras.com) or Kelli (kelli.kysela@exceleras.com) to schedule a demo of the Exceleras system and to assist with any questions you may have on how to become a client and partner on the Exceleras platform.

About Exceleras

Mortgage Servicers and the REO Agents and Vendors who serve them need software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition. Exceleras provides software that cost effectively adapts to their unique needs and seamlessly blends into their existing work environments, without requiring them to learn a new language or change their process. Exceleras provides complete workflow management tools for all phases of property management, from initial default through final disposition, including a national network of REO Agents, Appraisers, Attorneys and Asset Managers. Find out more at http://www.exceleras.com.