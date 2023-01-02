Stenonymous.com Releases 2022 Readership Statistics, Remarks on Digital Court Reporting Prospects
With over 27,000 visitors in 2022, Stenonymous has the opportunity to drive up readership in 2023.
The jobseekers and student consumers that are being misled into digital court reporting today are poorly served by the training programs that mislead them.”STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a January 2, 2022 post, Stenonymous.com revealed a readership of over 27,000 visitors in 2022, a sharp decline from its 2021 height of over 51,000 visitors, but still high above its 2020 pull of nearly 10,000 visitors. Blog author Christopher Day expounded, noting that fall in readership was expected due to a decrease in advertising dollars available.
— Christopher Day, RPR
The blog also hinted at a new future for gaining traction, with Day posting a picture of himself sporting a wearable sandwich board and taking to Times Square to spread information about the blog and court reporting. There were also hints that Day's audio editing demonstrations would continue, with an example of the word "Burmese" being edited out of a protest video.
Having set the tone for the new year, the occasionally controversial website owner had more to say. "The jobseekers and student consumers that are being misled into digital court reporting today are poorly served by the training programs that mislead them. Stenography is modern, computerized, and digital. In New York City, there are several career pathways open to stenographers that are not open to digital court reporters. If we're not getting out there to give the public this important information, who will do it?"
Stenonymous has been a driver for news and an information relay in the court reporting community, continually providing talking points, statistics, and how-to support for court reporters. It covers topics ranging from court reporter page rates and market analyses to simple tips for newcomers.
