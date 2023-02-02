Submit Release
The Unbelievable Valentine's Surprise

Minneapolis, Minnesota Musician Reverse Mechanic Headshot

Reverse Mechanic Headshot

Album Cover for L.O.V.E. Personal love song. Heart with Reverse Mechanic Logo.

L.O.V.E. Cover Art

Minneapolis Artist Gives Fan A Legendary Valentine's Gift. Helps Fan Surprise Wife With Personalized Love Song.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis indie pop and alternative hip hop sensation Reverse Mechanic has done it again, this time helping a devoted fan surprise their wife with a personalized love song for Valentine's Day.

The fan reached out to Reverse Mechanic via D.M., requesting a special song that captured the couple's personal love story. Reverse Mechanic, known for his versatility and ability to create deeply meaningful music, rose to the challenge and delivered a heartfelt love song that left the couple in tears, only asking for a youtube comment in return.

"I absolutely loved the idea as soon as I saw the D.M.," said Joe Wistrcill of Reverse Mechanic. "I wrote a full album in secrecy and professionally produced an accompanying short film that was unveiled at a private showing at The Heights Theater in Minneapolis to surprise my own wife when I proposed. This gave me flashbacks to that moment. Love and music are so magical, and I was super excited to be a part of this surprise. Plus, I am always looking for ways to give back to my fans, so it was too perfect to pass up."

The fan's wife was shocked and touched by the surprise, and the couple plans to play the song several times on Valentine's Day, feeling grateful and loved.

Reverse Mechanic's talent for crafting unique and intimate songs has solidified his place as a rising star in the indie pop and alternative hip hop scene. His ability to connect with his fans on a personal level makes each of his performances truly one-of-a-kind.

We can't wait to see what else Reverse Mechanic has in store for his devoted listeners.

Listen to the romantic surprise song here.

See other music videos by Reverse Mechanic
Stained Glass Music Video
Culprit Music Video

