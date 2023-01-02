The 11th International Career Days organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni Communication and Career Research Center (EMU-MIKA) with the collaborations of the faculties and the schools continues with “Toles Graduates Summit” held at EMU Faculty of Law.

Successful Graduates Met with Students

The first summit was organized before the pandemic. The second summit was held with great participation of students. EMU Faculty of Law 2015-2016 Academic Year Spring Semester graduate and Istanbul based BIMPOWER Architecture and Consulting Services Company General Director Adv. Şerife Aşman, EMU Faculty of Law 2011-2012 Academic Year Spring Semester graduate and current Legal Counsel, Ethics and Compliance Leader of the Decathlon Turkey Adv. Hazar Leman Yakut, EMU Faculty of Law 2019-2020 Academic Year Spring Semester graduate and owner of the Ali Yeğen Law Office located in Nicosia Adv. Ali Yeğen and EMU Faculty of Law 2015-2016 Academic Year Spring Semester graduate and owner of the Melis Türkkal Law Office located in Nicosia Adv. Melis Türkkal attended the symposium as guest speakers.

Benefits of the TOLES Certificate were mentioned

EMU Faculty of Law Senior Instructor Ulvi Nail Gün delivered the opening speech of the event. Then, TOLES Program and Examinations Coordinator Peril S. Emiroğluları took the stage and provided information on TOLES accreditation program and examinations. Successful EMU graduate who attended the event as guest speakers shared their career journey experiences with the students. The speakers mentioned the role of TOLES certificate in their career journey touching on how they were able to move successfully and rapidly in their careers thanks to the elective TOLES course. The guest speakers were presented with appreciation plaques at the end of the event. Moreover, EMU Faculty of Law students had the opportunity to take photos with the custom-made photo frame prepared by EMU Law Club especially for the event.