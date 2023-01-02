Ethan Putterman Unveils New Interactive Website For National Business Launch

Ethan Putterman is helping students to achieve their dreams across the United States

Expanding beyond Florida, ‘The College King’ extends its reach to help students outside of the southern United States realize their higher education aspirations

Wherever you live, you should be able to attend the best college anywhere. No limits. I believe the College King is uniquely suited to meet the unstoppable demand for premier college counseling today.” — Ethan Putterman

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Answering an overwhelming demand for college admissions help, Ethan Putterman announces the expansion of ‘The College King’ and ‘Aventura Tutors’ beyond the southern Florida region today. Together with the re-launch of a new website, ‘thecollegeking.com’, the renowned academic and scholar is working to help college students win acceptance into top universities across the United States. Based in Miami-Dade county, Putterman believes the national move will help to support students everywhere to fully realize their university dreams and aspirations. Only a few months since the creation of Aventura Tutors in late 2022, Putterman states“My original plan was for an independent educational consultancy without any tutors or even a website. Just a boutique agency called ‘Ethan Putterman and Associates,’ or something less grand. This said, I quickly discovered the need for online SAT and ACT test prep is immense in Florida and throughout the United States. The demand for admissions support -really all levels of educational assistance during the first two to three years of college- is tremendous. So what started out as a tiny, one-person enterprise has expanded into an online network rapidly. Students require more than SAT or ACT test preparation today. They seek a full array of services to help them gain admittance into the best colleges and succeed during their first and second years.”Building on the success of almost three decades as a university professor and independent educational consultant, Ethan Putterman highlights the importance of a winning solution that goes beyond traditional models of online SAT and ACT test preparation today.“Unfortunately, high school admission counselors often fail to address certain matters adequately because they are not professors. It’s like Plato’s famed philosopher kings in the Republic who are responsible for the Guardian class that will one day lead too. To be a wise king or queen you must be taught by a wise king or queen of the past. In this regard, after nearly three decades as a university professor, I strive to ensure that my whole team has years of hands-on experience. Beyond admissions support, we also offer expert help with mastery of writing, research and notation; development of time-management and public speaking skills for successful in-class presentations.”Beginning in mid-2023, Putterman hopes to integrate The College King and Aventura Tutors into a single online enterprise offering curriculum support to high school districts in the northern Orlando area.About Ethan PuttermanEthan Putterman is an Independent Educational Consultant based in Florida. As a recognized leader in his field, Ethan holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Colorado-Boulder, a master's degree in political philosophy from the London School of Economics, and a masters and doctorate in political science from the University of Chicago. He was a university professor for over twenty-five years at top research universities in the United States and abroad.After three decades as a professor, Dr. Putterman uses his experiences in education to re-evaluate structural inefficiencies that hamper student success in the university admissions process. Founder and owner of The College King and Aventura Tutors in Miami, he takes pride in helping students achieve their college dreams and aspirations across the United States today.Ethan Putterman is also a renowned expert on the political philosophy of Jean-Jacques Rousseau. He published a book, 'Rousseau, Law and the Sovereignty of the People (Cambridge University Press, 2010) and his articles have appeared in various leading publications.

