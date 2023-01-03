From the Field to Hive to Las Vegas: Experience Lion’s Mane & Reishi Mushroom Honey Infused with Herbal Extracts

Frangiosa Farms Bee Shepherd Adaptogenic Honey Varieties

Colorado-based Frangiosa Farms Launches Mushroom-based, Adaptogen Bee Shepherd Brand Honey at the 47th Winter Fancy Food Show, Booth #604, January 15-17, 2023

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frangiosa Farms – the makers of Colorado Hemp Honey, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest artisan line of adaptogen Bee Shepherd Brand Honey at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show, taking place January 15-17, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frangiosa Farms Bee Shepherd Brand of products are made with raw honey and USDA organic adaptogen ingredients, such as Lion's Mane and Reishi Mushrooms, which help the body positively respond to stress, anxiety, and fatigue. The raw honey product line also includes antioxidant-rich Black Elderberry, immune-boosting Golden Turmeric, and Wildflower Unfiltered varieties.

Wellness is paramount in the entire portfolio of Frangiosa Farms Bee Shepherd Brand products. “Our honey is like nothing else on the market today. We feature simple product formulations that offer a delicious modern twist to nature's oldest product," said Nick French, Former U.S. Marine, Chief Bee Shepherd, and CEO. “From the farm, fields, fungi, and hive; we invite all attendees to experience the unique flavor combinations of infused botanicals that deliver on wellness and taste in the convenience of a jar.’

French and his team at Frangiosa Farms have made it straightforward for consumers to include adaptogenic ingredients as part of a daily regimen. “We infuse the Lion’s Mane and Reishi Mushroom honey with orange and lemon, which provide a clean, bright flavor that evens out the earthiness, making it easier to add to your favorite coffee, tea, smoothie, or shake,” said French.

Frangiosa Farms Bee Shepherd Brand Honey varieties include:

Lion’s Mane Raw Honey: USDA Organic Lion’s Mane Extract (from fruiting bodies) and a hint of organic lemon make up this delicious, invigorating honey infusion. Lion's mane (Hericium Erinaceus) is a delicate, white mushroom renowned for its antioxidants, beta-glucan, and brain-boosting properties.

Reishi Mushroom Raw Honey: Designed to help restore balance and focus, with a bright organic orange flavor. Reishi Mushrooms (Ganoderma Lucidum) are one of the most studied and well-known adaptogenic mushrooms and help support the brain’s ability to adapt and maintain functional balance despite environmental stressors.

Golden Turmeric Raw Honey: Made with a pinch of pepper, this artisan raw, small batch of honey unites the natural sweetness from the hives with the mellow, earthy spice from organic Golden Turmeric Root (Curcuma Longa). It delivers on taste and provides soothing, long-lasting benefits.

Black Elderberry Herbal Honey: Together, this honey engages both the tastebuds and the natural wellness benefits of Black Elderberry (Sambucus Negra) that provide a tasty boost for the immune system, body, and spirit!

Raw Colorado Wildflower Honey: Using only raw, unfiltered honey, this product is never heated above 140°F and retains trace amounts of vitamins and minerals, which are crucial for overall health and wellness.

Sales Information

For more information on where to find Frangiosa Farms Bee Shepherd Honey, please visit frangiosafarms.com. For Wholesale and sales inquiries, please contact Nick French nfrench@frangiosafarms 1-833-233-2256.

# # #

About Frangiosa Farms

Colorado-based Frangiosa Farms was founded in 2008 by former U.S. Marine Nick French and his wife and business partner Ali French. Together they create artisan honey using organic practices that support the health and wellness of individuals, veterans, and natural ecosystems that protect hives and bees. In 2015, Frangiosa Farms created Colorado Hemp Honey using raw honey, organic essential oils, and CBD from industrial hemp grown on their farm near Parker. In 2022, Frangiosa Farms launched Bee Shepherd Honey - exquisitely crafted infusions made from raw Honey and USDA organic adaptogenic ingredients such as Lion's Mane and Reishi Mushrooms and herbal extracts. Bee Shepherd Honey products are available online and in select retailers nationwide. Colorado Hemp Honey products are available in natural food pet and hemp/CBD retailers nationwide.

Media Inquiries:

Heather Collins, h | c marketing & communications, heather@hcollinsmarketing.com, 303-250-4797.