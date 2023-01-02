DUBL© to Receive Patent
USPTO provides DUBL Inc. Notice of Allowance on 24 Claims
This recognition of DUBL’s unique IP reinforces our position as a technology-solution provider for industrial applications in this expansive market.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for 24 claims cited by DUBL© Inc. in its patent application. Jeff Scaman, founding partner at DUBL Inc., noted, “The USPTO’s determination comes at a time when awareness of dual-camera market opportunities is growing. This recognition of DUBL’s unique IP reinforces our position as a technology-solution provider for industrial applications in this expansive market.”
— Jeff Scaman
In recent months Snapchat announced its dual-camera feature, in a move to compete, according to tech insiders, with BeReal, which was spoofed on Saturday Night Live, in a skit that highlighted the rush to relevance dual camera technology has experienced within the social media ecosphere.
According to Scaman, “DUBL lnc.'s platform of dual camera apps uniquely positions the company to serve real-time mapping, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business markets.” The platform's ability to simultaneously display multiple apps on mobile and stationary display screens offers a customizable platform that can be applied across agriculture, mining, natural and biosciences, as well as supply chain solution vertical sectors.
ABOUT
DUBL Inc., was formed in 2018 to create a new technology platform based on the dual-camera capture capability of today’s wireless devices, and offers three apps: DUBL, DUBL Pro, and DUBL Drive, along with complimentary services including cloud storage, upgrades, and analytics.
Jeff Scaman
DUBL Inc.
+1 720-454-4467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn