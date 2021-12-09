DUBL Inc. Completes Founder Institute Accelerator Program
Dual-camera Technology Leader Prepares for Funding
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DUBL Inc., Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Scaman completes the Founder Institute's America/Denver virtual accelerator program on December 9, 2021. The four-month business accelerator program attracts leaders from some of the world's fastest growing companies. Selected to participate in the four-month Growth Track program, DUBL was one of the 5 companies out of 25 to complete the series of challenges required during the Institute's four-month Core Program.
— Jeff Scaman
Founded in 2018, DUBL Inc. has created a platform of applications that utilize the dual-camera capture capability of today’s wireless devices. The company’s proprietary, patent-pending technology permits users to take and upload still and video imagery using DUBL’s app to simultaneously capture Front and Rear camera action. DUBL’s applications and services are designed to transform social media interactions, enhance enterprise solutions, and add accountability in transportation safety.
“The Founder Institute has challenged me to rethink DUBL’s business model and markets,” Scaman said. “The course instruction, along with the mentor network that were afforded DUBL as a result of going through this program will provide lasting benefits as the company scales and expands its current list of iPhone-compatible apps.”
On average, fewer than 25% of all companies that enroll in the Founder Institute’s Core 4-month Program, complete series of challenges presented to participants during this pre-seed training. As a graduate, DUBL is now eligible to participate in the Post-Program Support activities established by the Founder Institute, including access to FI’s network of over 20,000 mentors and investors and access to exclusive network events.
ABOUT
DUBL Inc., was founded in 2018 to create a new technology platform based on the dual-camera capture capability of today’s wireless devices. We have developed three apps to-date: DUBL®, DUBL® Pro, and DUBL® Drive, along with complimentary services including cloud storage, upgrades, and analytics.
Founder Institute Colorado is a pre-seed startup accelerator that helps aspiring entrepreneurs, solo entrepreneurs, and small teams get their initial traction and funding. Through a highly structured process, constant feedback from local and international mentors, and a lifetime of support, FI Alumni have raised over $1 billion in funding and are building some of the world's fastest growing companies.
