Private Beach Front Villa Located in Anguilla’s Fashionable West End to Auction Via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Contemporary Balinese-inspired estate & guest villa Exceptional indoor-outdoor flow Outdoor entertaining with expansive views & lush gardens Negative edge swimming pool and hot tub Serene and private Long Bay

In cooperation with Bonnie Bloom of Kokoon Real Estate Ltd, Nevaeh Villa, in Anguilla’s West End, will auction in February via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

We are excited to be offering this once-in-a-lifetime villa located in Anguilla. Naming your price for a property like this is a rarity & interested buyers should register to bid before it’s too late.” — Danny Prell, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Own a piece of paradise, one of the most significant properties in Anguilla’s fashionable West End with exceptional privacy, extensive indoor-outdoor living spaces, and access to the serene Long Bay Beach. Nevaeh Villa will auction in February via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Bonnie Bloom of Kokoon Real Estate Ltd. Currently listed for $16.95 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 10–15 February, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

This pristine, tranquil island is a world away from the grind, known for breathtaking, uncrowded beaches and turquoise waters adorned by limestone croppings, caves, and coral formations. Long Bay Beach is privately nestled in the fashionable West End of this serene island, and this is where your slice of paradise sits. Walk through the gate at the edge of your estate to your private half-mile beach to enjoy a swim in the temperate waters of Long Bay. Explore the island by ATV, horseback, or foot. Long Bay is a short golf cart ride away from the brand-new Championship Golf Course and all the island's most luxurious hotels and restaurants. Step back in time and view the caverns at Big Spring National Park revealing thousand-year-old petroglyphs.

It’s easy to understand why this villa is named Nevaeh (heaven spelled backward). This contemporary Balinese-style estate offers exquisite finishes across the main house and guest villa with exceptional indoor-outdoor living. The Balinese aesthetic is grounded in nature and expressed through walls of glass that disappear to let the expansive beach views and sea breeze flow through the estate. Your interior space flows seamlessly into your outdoor entertaining area. Meander the mature grounds and discover the perfect outdoor patio for your mood and take in one of Anguilla’s most exclusive beaches. Whether you choose the intimate beachside deck, the alfresco dining patio, or the poolside lounge, the villa will graciously accommodate both large groups or couples with the combination of intimate and expansive gathering areas. Nevaeh’s gorgeous landscaping and ocean vistas enchant you and your guests from every vantage point.

Nevaeh Villa is available for showings by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Nevaeh Villa, Anguilla