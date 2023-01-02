Athlete Career Placement announces 2023 Virtual Career Event dates
Athlete Career Placement brings current and former student athletes and leading employers together in this one-of-a-kind Virtual Career Event.
Building on its success, ACP has planned enhancements the Next Play Career Event in the year ahead
It's no different than in college athletics, the right person needs to be in the right position with the right team. When that happens, everyone wins.”ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, US, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athlete Career Placement continues to leverage its unique and intimate relationships with its enhanced virtual experience to create meaningful connections between former and current collegiate athletes and leading employers to meet career and hiring goals. This completely mobile-optimized experience uses cutting-edge technology to create a feature-rich experience. ACP uses this technology to enhance its growing relationships with current and former student athletes, athletic academic advisors, coaches, and corporations.
"While we do our best to personally engage with every candidate, we have seen an increased need to support emerging graduates as well as hundreds of thousands of graduates over the past few years. It's been a unique couple of years, and we do everything we can to match the best candidates with the right role at the right company," says ACP's President, Jason Snider, "It's no different than in college athletics, the right person needs to be in the right position with the right team. When that happens, everyone wins."
The Next Play Career Event kicks off the year on February 9, 2023, with two additional events scheduled for the Spring (April 27, 2023) and Fall (October 5, 2023) hiring seasons. The user interface and overall user experience were developed with accessibility in mind. It starts with an engaging lobby where automated queues and discoverable career booths match the desires of the candidates and opportunities with employers. These employers already understand and value the intangibles behind the candidates. Current and former student athletes that bring teamwork, coachability, work ethic, accountability, and dedication. While pre-answered questions and one-to-on texting allows the participants to narrow focus, the experience is enhanced on-the-fly with seamless transition to video conversations without leaving the event. The technology continues to move the conversation forward in an efficient yet meaningful way.
While employers having a greater emphasis on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives over the years the collegiate athlete demographics have shown growth of a diverse groups from 62% to 67% in terms of gender and race/ethnicity, per NCAA Research.
“Through sports participation, college graduates hone specific soft skills, which are also identified as some of the most commonly desired soft skills by today’s employers. It is these soft skills that make the college athlete graduate a prepared employee, ready to add value to the workplace,” Dr. Kristen Migliano, Ph.D., former Director of Athletics, Lynn University.
Through the Virtual lobby, employers showcase their brand with a content rich career booth, including personalized branded colors, logos, job links, videos, PDFs and more. From there the optimized platform is designed for one-on-one dialog between attendees and corporate representatives. It all starts when the candidates enter the event, they are placed into virtual queues for companies in which they express interest in. These queues, help attendees and representatives navigate the environment by keeping the most interested engaged in an efficient manner. Once they enter the booth, they have personal interaction with the representatives, who will have their resume on screen. The representatives can engage in text chat with up to 4 attendees at once. Using preloaded questions, they can make their time spent extremely efficient. If conversations are going well, the representatives can invite the candidate to transition the text conversation into a virtual face to face interview, seamlessly connecting video and audio. Everything is hosted on one platform.
Updates to this year’s events include two 2-hour intense recruiting sessions with a 2-hour networking and speaker series scheduled to break up the day. Some corporate partners needed a breather from 6 straight hours of conversations, some had unscheduled lulls in the day, and others wanted to have senior leaders on standby or available to speak with certain candidates.
“The beauty of our event is that it is virtual, and you can log in from your desktop. Having tighter windows of engagement allow for more focused conversations. We are also able to add in valuable content and networking opportunities to break up the day. It’s a win-win for both the candidate and employer experience,” says founder Larry Silver
The exposure to a specialized talent pool with unique skills, help organizations get a leg up on the competition. The Next Play Virtual Career event has been proven to convert candidates at higher the rate of other call-to-actions. These higher conversation rates tend to hold steady all the way to hire. Higher conversion rates translate to lower cost-to-hire. Companies reach higher quality candidates by making it easier for the attendees to connect and making first contact with candidates online increase the likelihood of pushing the candidates further down the funnel, and ultimately into hires. Optimizing recruiting resources by saving time on travel, reduced travel, and reduced follow-up lag, getting back to candidates faster, ultimately improves hiring outcomes with a better user experience for all participants.
Athlete Career Placement (https://www.athletecareerplacement.com) is a corporate recruiting firm that places degree-holding college athletes with top national employers, coaching them through their transition into a career in business. Leveraging old-fashioned relationship-building, personalized coaching and AI-driven technology, ACP matches the best candidate for every open role, ensuring total alignment with the organization's needs, goals, and culture. Lifelong athletes are hardworking, embrace teamwork, think critically, exhibit discipline and are driven to succeed. Companies across the country benefit from actively recruiting former college athletes to build their bench of talent. The entire team at ACP is passionate about helping talented athletes set out on the path to success and is equally passionate about helping clients attract and hire these driven candidates.
