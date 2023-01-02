Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage Case for 9-Volt Batteries (LJD-227)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to store 9-Volt batteries without the battery terminals touching," said an inventor, from S. Ozone Park, N.Y., "so I invented the RSH CASE. My design prevents accidental contact and potential hazards such as sparks, overheating and fires."

The invention provides a safe storage case for 9-Volt batteries. In doing so, it ensures that all 9-Volt batteries are in a safe and proper position. As a result, it prevents the battery terminals from touching and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

