Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,834 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bathing Tool (LJD-224)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved bathing tool to scrub the back, toes and other hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Ozone Park, N.Y., "so I invented the TRIPLE A SHOWER BRUSH. My design would eliminate the need to bend or stretch in the shower."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to scrub hard-to-reach areas of the body, particularly in between the toes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional loofahs and bathing tools. As a result, it increases personal hygiene and it reduces struggle and strain. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population including people who have arthritis, are obese, or experience some other mobility issue. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-bathing-tool-ljd-224-301709300.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bathing Tool (LJD-224)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.