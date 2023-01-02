Open Book Extracts and Purissima seek study participants looking for relief from menstrual pain
Open Book Extracts, a foremost ingredient manufacturer and product development manufacturer and supplier focused on cannabinoid-enabled (CBD) health and wellness.
A joint placebo-controlled study will include products formulated with CBC and CBDV.
Many women have also tried ginger root, other herbal supplements, and CBD products for pain or other health concerns and are curious to explore alternatives.”ROXBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Book Extracts, the North Carolina-based industry leader in cannabinoid ingredient research, production, and formulation, in conjunction with Purissima, a foremost multi-patented health and wellness biotechnology company, is recruiting participants for its placebo-controlled study of cannabinoids, CBC, and CBDV, on menstrual pain relief in women.
Under the guidance of Dr. Cheruba Prabakar, M.D., board-certified OBGYN based in Lafayette, Calif., Open Book Extracts and Purissima will study the effects of CBC and the combination of CBDV and CBC on menstrual pain and premenstrual pain symptoms. The full study will take place over a timeframe of two full menstrual cycles. Participants will take their usual PMS OTC products (month 1) as well as the cannabinoid edible gummies (month 2), and report pain scores across period pain and other PMS symptoms, also known as premenstrual syndrome, a complex combination of physical and emotional symptoms that women often experience one to two weeks prior to their period. Study participants will be between the ages of 18-35, suffering from menstrual pain and PMS symptoms such as mood and bowel changes.
CBC and CBDV are two cannabinoids that have strong anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. These two cannabinoids will be formulated together to determine indications for future research as a potential natural alternative to help women manage menstrual pain relief.
According to studies, over 80% of women report having menstrual pain, and more than a third surveyed in a recent Dutch study claimed that “menstrual symptoms stopped them from performing all of their normal daily activities.” Another study found that “at least one in four women experiences distressing menstrual pain” characterized by a need for medication and absenteeism from work or social activities.
The study will not involve products containing THC ingredients. Only CBC and CBDV isolates will be used to produce the gummy product. Because this is a placebo-controlled study, some participants will receive gummies that are not formulated with cannabinoids.
“For this study, Open Book Extracts and Purissima want to reach women who take ibuprofen-type products such as Midol, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), or other OTC products to alleviate their pain and symptoms or just wanted to try a natural pain reliever,” said Nicole Brown, chief innovation officer for Open Book Extracts.
“Many women have also tried ginger root, and other herbal supplements and CBD products for pain or other health concerns and are curious to explore alternatives,” adds Brown.
Those interested in participating in the study can register at https://painstudy.purisima.bio/.
Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of Ph.D. chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.
OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water-soluble technology, and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays. For further information about OBX visit www.openbookextracts.com.
