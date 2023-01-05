Submit Release
The Baker Buzz celebrity interview column debuts in NaturAlley Magazine

NaturAlley is a lifestyle health and wellness magazine.

The Baker Buzz Michael Learned Interview

Actor Michael Learned featured in NaturAlley

Featured in the Winter issue is Michael Learned, former star of The Waltons and recent Jeffery Dahmer Netflix documentary series

A host of interviews with entertainers and authors are already scheduled to share their unique story”
— Sheldon Baker, The Baker Buzz, NaturAlley Magazine
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheldon Baker, long-time Health E-Insights corporate executive columnist for Rodman Media has launched The Baker Buzz, a Q&A interview column focusing on Hollywood celebrities, accomplished musicians, pro athletes, and best-selling authors to be featured in the quarterly lifestyle, health, and wellness publication, NaturAlley, as well as exclusive interviews on the magazine’s website.

Baker's first NaturAlley print interview in the publication’s Winter issue features veteran actor and super ager Michael Learned, best known for her role as Olivia Walton in the long-running CBS-TV series The Waltons, and more recently as the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer in the popular Netflix documentary about the serial killer.

In between print issues, Baker will develop exclusive online interviews which will be published on the magazine's new website slated to be introduced in the second half of January 2023.

"A host of interviews with entertainers and authors are already scheduled to share their unique story,” said Baker. I want to make sure the pipeline for the magazine’s print issues and website are full for the coming year. You can never have enough interesting actors, musicians, athletes, and authors for magazine and online interviews.”

Future NaturAlley magazine issues featuring The Baker Buzz are scheduled to include celebrity cover features.

For publication subscription and sponsorship information, email editor@naturalleyhealthmagazine.com. For interview consideration email Sheldon Baker at sheldon@nutraink.com.

Sheldon Baker
Baker Dillon Group
+1 559-287-7191
