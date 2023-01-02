Southampton’s ‘Island in the Sky’—a Dream 15-Acre Estate & Adjacent Lot—to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

984 & 984A Noyac Path, Water Mill, New York 9ac property & adjacent 6±ac lot for potential build-out Feng Shui-inspired luxury mansion designed by Setsuo Ito Views from the Atlantic Ocean to Peconic Bay One of the highest points in the Hamptons at 300ft elevation

In cooperation with Angela Boyer Stump of Sotheby's International Realty, 984 & 984A Noyac Path will auction in January.

From the offering of nearly 15 acres to the limitless possibility to create a dream compound, this is simply not an opportunity to buy that comes around every day.” — Listing Agent, Angela Boyer Stump

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perched at one of the highest points in the entirety of the Hamptons, 984 & 984A Noyac Path, an existing property and adjacent lot all on nearly 15 acres, will auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Angela Boyer Stump of Sotheby's International Realty. Listed for $7.995 million, the property will sell with a $2.95 million Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held 24–31 January via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“From the offering of nearly 15 acres to the limitless possibility to create a dream compound, this is simply not an opportunity to buy that comes around every day,” stated Listing Agent, Angela Boyer Stump. “We’re pleased to be joining forces with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. With their global relationships, world-class marketing, and deep database of prospective buyers combined with our existing reputation in the local market, we look forward to identifying the new owner for this one-of-a-kind property.”

Feng Shui inspiration meets modern design in the existing property, known as the “Island in the Sky”, which was designed by celebrated artist Setsuo Ito. Vast white-pine woods line the half-mile private drive, opening to the luxury estate that will awe from first look. The grand entryway leads to the living room, gallery, and contemporary dining and renovated kitchen area, centered around a rare open gas fireplace that provided the perfect ambiance for a cocktail hour. Entertain from the pool cabana, crowned with a two-tiered steel pyramid left open to the elements and orientated to the four points of the compass, designed to frame the endless vistas surrounding the property.

The one-of-a-kind pool—as seen in Notorious B.I.G’s. music video for ‘Juicy’—is surrounded by approximately 5,000 square feet of rooftop deck, which proves ideal for hosting a party of any size with views from sunrise to sunset. The nine-acre existing property and an adjacent nearly six-acre lot, prime for potential build out, sit at approximately 300-foot elevation. Surrounded by approximately 15 acres of preserved land, the properties offer truly unparalleled privacy, all while framing unobstructed panoramic views from the Atlantic Ocean to Peconic Bay. With potential clearing allowance for approximately an 8,000 square foot home on the adjacent lot, opportunity to create an unprecedented dream compound awaits.

“For the ultimate buyer, this is an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a property and lot of this caliber for under $3 million. Most importantly, the auction is the perfect venue for buyers to ensure they are paying market value as they will have to compete against one another in a transparent manner,” added Paulina Kimbel and Caitlin Keys, VPs of business development at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Additional features include white-glass flooring, custom contemporary cabinets, white stone countertops in the renovated kitchen; designer appliances; wine cooler; workout room; media room; approximately 5,000 square feet of recently installed rooftop decking around the pool, made from Ipe wood as one of the rarest and hardest woods from Brazil; views from Water Mill to the Atlantic Ocean on one side, and Peconic Bay on the other; and so much more.

Nestled midway between Southampton and Bridgehampton, Water Mill is making waves as one of the most affluent small towns in the United States. Multi-million-dollar estates—and more than a few star-studded neighbors—await around every corner in Water Mill. Miles of waterfront, pastures, and forests promise natural splendor to match the architectural masterpieces throughout this scenic area. Prestige is in no small supply here, from the renowned Southampton Hunt & Polo Club to the iconic Atlantic Golf Club, to The Parrish Art Museum—more than a century old and a testament to the hamlet’s artistic pedigree, boasting more than 3,000 pieces to admire—each less than a 15 minute drive from the property’s front door.

984 & 984A Noyac Path, is available for showings daily 12-3PM and by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients.

Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

984 & 984A Noyac Path | Water Mill, NY