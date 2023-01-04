Marketing the Indies

About

A branding and marketing consultancy for the Digital Age. We provide best of breed solutions built upon a legacy of award-winning results. What is a brand identity? Is it your logo? Your color palette? Your infographic style? It’s all that—and more. A brand identity is the outward expression of a brand, including its trademark, name, communications, and visual appearance. The result of this outward expression is what people remember. A brand identity is the sum total of how your brand looks, feels, and speaks to people. (Sometimes that even includes how it sounds, tastes, feels, moves and behaves.) Ultimately, a brand identity is a way to communicate with the world, differentiate yourself from your competition, and create a brand experience that encourages people to engage with you. Led by Curt Doty, former NBC Universal creative executive, and award-winning marketer. His branding practice spans 25 years of experience. As a creative entrepreneur, his sweet spot of innovation has been uniting the worlds of design, content and technology. His TV, Film and Technology work includes all the movie studios and dozens of TV networks. Curt’s Fortune 500 work includes content marketing and digital storytelling for brands like GM, US Army, Abbott, Dell, and Viacom. His consultancy, CurtDoty.co specializes in branding for startups with his Startup Accelerator process and also helps companies reposition, or rebrand, with his Pivot Process. As a digital marketer, he redesigned websites for the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival, Santa Fe Film Institute, the National Captioning Institute, The War at Home and created the digital community for the Santa Fe Art Experience. He is a member and sponsor of the New Mexico Angels.