Vertuoso Brings a Documentary to Streamer ClixTV
Vertuoso continues its partnership with ClixTV by distributing a documentary from director Peter Ventrella, One Step Back: The Rock & Roll Odyssey of Splooge.
This compelling and well-crafted documentary deserves to find its audience and expand the reach of the bands’ music and further share their journey.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClixTV, the new ecommerce-meets-entertainment platform streaming on every digital screen, partners with story-telling innovators Vertuoso.
— Curt Doty, Vertuoso, Co-Founder
Vertuoso Co-Founder Curt Doty says, “ClixTV continues to innovate around a new streaming experience and we are glad they picked up this film. This compelling and well-crafted documentary deserves to find its audience and expand the reach of the bands’ music and further share their journey.”
From director Peter Ventrella comes the documentary, One Step Back: The Rock & Roll Odyssey of Splooge, a rollicking adventure, full of heart, humor and unforgettable characters, this true story is a testament to the power of music and evidence that a dream can sometimes be realized in the most unexpected of ways. Members of the New Jersey rock band Splooge have spent 20 years creating original music in anticipation of their big breakthrough. But as they approach their 40th birthdays, they are still stuck playing bars and block parties. It looks as if their dream has hit a dead end. That is, until a concert promoter hears their latest songs and offers them a chance to go on a cross-country tour of Ireland. Is this the opportunity they’ve been waiting for or will they continue to remain one step back of that elusive brass ring?
Peter Ventrella of Rolling Thunder Productions adds, "The four working class band members of Splooge have lived in relative obscurity for 30 years and now, through this partnership with Vertuoso and the opportunities presented to show the story on ClixTV, Splooge will finally have their moment in the sun. I’m excited to partner with a ground breaking digital platform like ClixTV where the world will hear their music, meet the musicians and experience their unlikely and offbeat adventures.”
ClixTV’s CEO Ed Sullivan says, for anyone who has ever dreamed of the faint possibility of rock and roll stardom One Step Back, the story of Splooge is an emotional roller-coaster documentary series now showing on the ClixTV free video platform. Enjoy top programming content from emerging and veteran film/video producers.
Chief Marketing Officer Stacy Jolna adds, “Splooge had us at “New Jersey rock band!” This is one of the best dream-come-true (maybe!) video stories – ready to watch on every screen, anywhere. ClixTV’s FREE experience is designed for a discerning mobile audience hooked on fast, fun action sports, global adventure and travel, unique comedy, celebrity food and fitness, and Hollywood’s finest films. And, of course, aspiring and legendary music stars.”
Vertuoso Co-Founder Greg Babiuk states, “As we elvolve from vertical storytelling to multi-platform marketing, branded content and distribution, ClixTV has been a great destination to connect brands and charities to some of the most compelling voices in the content world. Peter lenses a tale of tragedy and hope that shares an authentic view of the band.”
About ClixTV
ClixTV showcases short video series from your favorite stars and influencers, sharing their passions, hobbies, games, and antics. ClixTV is FREE and always will be. No pre-roll ads. No post-roll ads. No payments. Just the stars you love, the brands you love, and the charities you love without the noise.
www.clixtv.com
About Vertuoso
Vertuoso is a hybrid digital agency that delivers innovative multi-platform strategies to support and enhance their clients’ goals with a mobile first focus. For content strategies, they launch brands, shows, documentaries or networks on all the emerging and established social and streaming channels. www.vertuoso.co
Curt Doty
Vertuoso
+1 3109947810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Meet Splooge on ClixTV