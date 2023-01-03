Recruit CRM Introduces a New Year-Special Recruiter Personality Quiz
Recruit CRM has come up with a fun surprise for recruiters this New Year - a personality quiz that will help professionals identify the genre they belong to!
To kickstart the New Year 2023 in a fun way for the staffing soldiers, we have curated this quiz that is interesting and introspective.”NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruit CRM recently created a personality quiz exclusive for recruiters. The 10-question quiz assesses recruitment professionals based on their characteristic traits and reveals what work-personality type they fit in.
— Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.
The best part is that the quiz-taker also receives a personalized email highlighting major hacks that will help them stay ahead in the recruiting game.
Before diving completely into the busiest recruitment months, recruiters can take this quiz just for fun and share the results with their circle.
About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.
Eli Franklin
Recruit CRM
marketing@recruitcrm.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube