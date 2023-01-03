Recruit CRM Introduces a New Year-Special Recruiter Personality Quiz

Take the personality quiz and uncover what kind of a recruiter you are. Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM has come up with a fun surprise for recruiters this New Year - a personality quiz that will help professionals identify the genre they belong to!

To kickstart the New Year 2023 in a fun way for the staffing soldiers, we have curated this quiz that is interesting and introspective.” — Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.