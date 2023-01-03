Submit Release
Recruit CRM Introduces a New Year-Special Recruiter Personality Quiz

Take the personality quiz and uncover what kind of a recruiter you are.

recruitment software

Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM has come up with a fun surprise for recruiters this New Year - a personality quiz that will help professionals identify the genre they belong to!

To kickstart the New Year 2023 in a fun way for the staffing soldiers, we have curated this quiz that is interesting and introspective.”
— Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.
NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruit CRM recently created a personality quiz exclusive for recruiters. The 10-question quiz assesses recruitment professionals based on their characteristic traits and reveals what work-personality type they fit in.

The best part is that the quiz-taker also receives a personalized email highlighting major hacks that will help them stay ahead in the recruiting game.

Before diving completely into the busiest recruitment months, recruiters can take this quiz just for fun and share the results with their circle.

About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.

Eli Franklin
Recruit CRM
marketing@recruitcrm.io
