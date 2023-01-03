VRIZE Achieves Great Place to Work-Certification™
EINPresswire.com/ -- VRIZE's commitment to developing a culture that is driven by purpose and strengthened through mutual trust is recognized by its Great Place to Work® certification.
VRIZERs lived up to our values by supporting one another and bringing about meaningful change in a year of unparalleled change and uncertainty. Thanks to the efforts, we are now on the list of Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in India. The Great Place to Work® Assessment is considered a ‘Gold Standard’ in workplace Culture assessment and no jury or individual can influence the results of the assessment. VRIZE has earned this recognition based on a rigorous assessment independently conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute India.
Throughout the pandemic, VRIZE has enhanced numerous benefits to support its people, including flexible work hours, virtual events/ engagement programs, culture of continuous learning, recognition, employee wellbeing, remote work options and much more. Representation on this list reflects VRIZE’s efforts to make sure that our company remains a great place to work and employer of choice for all VRIZERs.
Speaking on the occasion, Yashika Thimmaiah, CHRO, VRIZE said,
“We are here to make a difference to our employees. It is very important that we listen to them and learn, involve them in decision making to build and sustain a positive work culture. At VRIZE, we strive to inspire, progress, innovate and take pride in building a frictionless digital engineering world”.
“The Management at VRIZE has been invested to ensure that each and every employee deserves the best of the industry and GPTW certification is an acknowledgement of our Values, Work Culture and our shared Vision. I am sure with more energy and attention we invest; we will be able to scale up on this further in the years to come”, she added.
VRIZE will continue to promote a diverse, purpose-driven environment for employees that facilitates seamless exchange of ideas, and best practices. And, continue to stay invested in our endeavor to make VRIZE even better by strengthening mutual trust among all stakeholders.
VRIZE will further invest in developing initiatives aimed at fostering an environment where people from all backgrounds are supported in achieving excellence.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.
About VRIZE
Founded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has grown to a company of more than 280+ employees. The team is an aggregation of experienced professional who strive for outstanding results. With a mission to create a frictionless digital engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services including platform engineering, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence.
Currently, VRIZE has client partnerships across the US, Canada, Europe, and India with operational delivery centers in Dallas, Toronto, and Bengaluru (Bangalore), and Belgrade with more European offices coming soon. For more information about our organization, please visit www.vrize.com .
