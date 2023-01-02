St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal-Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A2000020

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2023 at approximately 0128 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodshill Rd by Morey Rd, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/02/23 at approximately 0128 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash in the location of Woodshill Rd by Morey Rd in the town of Sheldon. The operator was identified as a juvenile (19) out of Enosburg, and displayed indicators of alcohol impairment. The juvenile was first evaluated by EMS for precautionary reasons due to the crash, and then screened for DUI. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

He was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov