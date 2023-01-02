St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal-Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A2000020
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/02/2023 at approximately 0128 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodshill Rd by Morey Rd, Sheldon VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/02/23 at approximately 0128 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash in the location of Woodshill Rd by Morey Rd in the town of Sheldon. The operator was identified as a juvenile (19) out of Enosburg, and displayed indicators of alcohol impairment. The juvenile was first evaluated by EMS for precautionary reasons due to the crash, and then screened for DUI. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
He was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
