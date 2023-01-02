Submit Release
If You Feel Like Giving Up, There Are Witnesses Urging You Not To

Xulon Press presents one man's experience of walking by faith and not by sight.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kenneth Todd Swanson seeks to encourage others with his testimony, My Gospel($10.99, paperback, 9781498416528; $4.99, e-book, 9781498416535).

"My Gospel is all about what I have been through in life and how much my Father in heaven has helped me through," said Swanson.

Kenneth Todd Swanson was born in Wisconsin and raised in San Jose, California. He has a strong prophetic ministry and is married to and inspired by a beautiful and kind Filipina, Sheryl Swanson.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. My Gospel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

KENNETH TODD SWANSON, Salem Author Services, 408-819-8991, kennys682000@yahoo.com

 

